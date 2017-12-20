What the Bills are saying about the Patriots before their AFC East rematch

Rob Gronkowski was suspended for the Patriots’ recent loss in Miami to the Dolphins because of an illegal late hit he made on Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White. The play drew predictably harsh reactions from the Bills, and White himself.

On Sunday, the Patriots will play the Bills again, and all eyes will be on how White and his Buffalo teammates treat Gronkowski. Of even more importance is the game’s outcome, as the Bills are attempting to make the playoffs for the first time since the 1999 season.

Ahead of the Gillette Stadium clash between the Patriots (11-3) and Bills (8-6), here’s what Buffalo players and coaches had to say:

Advertisement

Tre’Davious White, cornerback

His thoughts on Gronkowski:

As I’ve had time to think about it, I knew he wasn’t that type of player. We just honed in and moved on from it. But I get the film Sunday and the best way that I can handle that situation and just try to go in there and just get a big old ‘W’ in their stadium and try to help our playoff chances. So yeah, I’m not a guy who’s going to try to do a cheap shot after the whistle. Nothing. I’m gonna play the game the way it’s supposed to be played. Respect the game and just like I said, going in there and winning would be the best revenge.

On his initial response to Gronkowski:

Just as I got a chance to think about it, that was just childish. It was just childish, but I got over it. I’m passed it. I’m just focused on winning.

Micah Hyde, safety

On White heading into the second game against the Patriots:

Tre’s going to handle his business. We’re not worried about that. But at the same time, we are a family, we understand that we like to be hanging out with each other inside and outside the locker room. And so when something like that happens, you want to stick up for him, but you have to stay within the rules and regulations of the game. Fines and suspensions are coming left and right. You see it in the NFL all the time, so you have to be smart and try not to hurt your team and get a negative penalty, so yeah we are a family, but there are ways you go about it without jeopardizing your team.

#Bills S Micah Hyde on Gronkowski’s hit on Tre’Davious White: There’s no room in the game of football for what he did. (More comments about moving on from the incident, and about how good Tre’Davious White is) pic.twitter.com/IcVH1dzby0 — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) December 20, 2017

Leslie Frazier, defensive coordinator

On the possibility of “extracurricular stuff” with the Patriots:

It’s so important that we focus on the task at hand. That’s to go on the road and get a win against a very, very good offense. We can’t get caught up in all the extracurricular stuff. We really have to focus on the task at hand and that’s playing good, clean football. We’ll have our hands full as is. We don’t want to create issues for our team or defense by getting caught up in anything other than playing hard football.

Sean McDermott, head coach

On whether he talked to his team about not trying exact revenge:

Right. Well we focus on what’s important which and that’s the means and the steps necessary to win the football game. Any time spent on that situation is really unnecessary and a waste of time. We’ve got too much work to do and these week are too short to do anything like that.

On the Patriots and situational football:

Well they do a great job with understanding situational football. They’ve been together quite a long time so the continuity they’ve developed from a staff standpoint, as well as their quarterback, they just do a phenomenal job with situational football in those areas like you mentioned.

On if the number of former Patriots on the Bills’ roster was done intentionally:

More of just a coincidence. We just do our evaluation. Brandon Beane, our general manager, and his staff do a really good job of identifying guys that we feel like could help us and that have the potential for growth.

LeSean McCoy, running back

On the Jesse James controversy in the Patriots-Steelers game:

I think a guy catches it, turns and crosses the line, it should be a touchdown. But I don’t make the rules. I thought it was a touchdown. I guess if a guy runs and then he crosses the ground, it’s a touchdown. But if he catches it, I don’t know. I would’ve called it a touchdown. Plus, it’s against the Patriots, so…

On their chances against the Patriots:

This is a team that we can beat. We can beat them. Sure, it’s tougher. Sure, it’s a hard task, but it’s doable. Miami beat them a couple of weeks ago. So we’ll see.

On if it helps to play a team again shortly after a first matchup:

It really does. You don’t have too much time to kind of get a different game plan, or make a drastic change. What you’ll see is what you’ll kind of get. They’ll do different things, but they don’t have enough time to really change that much. We know them. They know us. When you break down the last three years of tape on each other, you see small changes, but it’s almost similar.

On if playing the Patriots brings out “a different gear” in his game:

I think so. I think [it does] in everybody. It’s a big game. Even with the Patriots not only being a division game, but who they are, the success they’ve had, and are having. I think every game they play, guys are going to give them their best. You look forward to playing the better team – the best team, I should say in the last couple of years. It’s a challenge. Everybody likes challenges.

Richie Incognito, offensive line

On his Pro Bowl season and facing the Patriots in a pivotal game with playoff implications for both teams: