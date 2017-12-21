Patriots’ David Andrews on getting hit by a coffee cup after Steelers game: ‘It doesn’t bother me after a win’

New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Patriots center David Andrews (60) during Sunday's game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. –Don Wright / AP
By
December 21, 2017

Patriots center David Andrews says he wasn’t fazed when he was struck by a coffee cup while leaving Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Sunday after his team’s dramatic 27-24 win over the Steelers.

Andrews answered questions about the incident in a press conference Thursday after Pittsburgh-based photographer Brian Kunst posted a photo of the strike to Twitter early that morning.

Per the Patriots’ official transcript:

Q: There was a picture of you after Sunday’s game of you getting hit by a drink thrown by a fan. How much restraint does that take for you to stay calm?

[David Andrews]: Nah, it doesn’t bother me after a win. I was giving a glove to a kid, so it really doesn’t matter after a win.

Q: Is there any part of you that wants to say, ‘I’m a human being. Don’t throw a drink at me?’

DA: I mean, I’m not really focused on that that much. To me, I think that’s just part of being an athlete. There’s going to be times, up and down, and you can’t retaliate. Sometimes you’re not going to like something in a game. You can’t retaliate and hurt the team, hurt yourself, things like that. Just another distraction. That really doesn’t matter.

The issue of fans throwing objects at players was in the spotlight earlier this month, after Seattle Seahawks defensive end Quinton Jefferson attempted to climb into the stands after fans threw bottles at him in Jacksonville.

