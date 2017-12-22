What Tom Brady had to say about the report involving his trainer Alex Guerrero

Tom Brady got a little defensive during his weekly press conference on Friday.

The quarterback was expectedly asked about the recent Boston Globe report detailing head coach Bill Belichick’s decision to pull trainer Alex Guerrero from the Patriots’ sidelines and team planes. Brady, who is unabashedly close with Guerrero, said he’s not thinking about the newly instituted policies that reportedly restrict his TB12 partner’s access.

“I’ve got enough things to think about,” he replied, when asked about the potential impact of Guerrero’s absence. “I’m going to go try and win an important game and do what I always do.”

Things became a bit tense, however, when a reporter asked Brady for some details from his conversation about the changes with Bill Belichick.

“How did you react when Bill Belichick told you that he was going to restrict Guerrero’s access?” the Globe‘s Ben Volin asked.

“I don’t really agree with your question,” Brady said. “So I don’t know what you’re talking about. How do you know what he said?”

Volin started to clarify: “So are you saying that the report about his access…” But Brady cut him off.

“I’m not saying anything,” he interjected. “I mean, how do you say that he said anything? You don’t know anything about that.”

Their exchange closed with another attempt to further clarify Brady’s remarks: “Bill never told you that he was removing Alex from the sideline or team plane?”

“Well, I have a lot of conversations with him,” the quarterback said. “Those are private between he and I, and I don’t think anyone knows what we talk about. Certainly I’ve never talked about it. He’s never talked about it.”

Before ending his press conference, Brady stated his relationship with Guerrero has not affected his relationship with Belichick. The five-time Super Bowl champion further emphasized that his focus is on winning football games.

“I just try to show up and do the right thing and try to win football games,” he said. “I let my play do the talking. I try to go out there and I prepare hard every week and I put everything into it. That’s where my focus is. It’s not much beyond that.”

As for whether Guerrero’s widespread presence has created a conflict of interest with the official medical and training in the locker room, Brady said he’s not the person to ask about that.

“I think you’d have to ask a lot of other people those things because everyone knows my relationship with Alex,” Brady said. “Like I said, I try to just do what works for me and everyone needs to do what works for them. I don’t think it’s anything more complicated than that. I try to go out there and the whole goal for me is to go out there and play and help the team win. I’m going to do the best I can to do that. That’s kind of what I’ve always done.”