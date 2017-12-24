Back-to-back weeks with overturned touchdowns have people joking about the Patriots’ relationship with referees

The Patriots once again benefitted from a controversial call Sunday afternoon against the Buffalo Bills — just one week after the officials nullified the Steelers’ potentially game-winning touchdown to preserve New England’s 27-24 victory at Heinz Field.

Whether its in jest or in scorn, many have started wondering if the Patriots and referees are in cahoots.

NFL just overturned David Tyree catch and declared Patriots winners of SB XLII — Dan Shaughnessy (@Dan_Shaughnessy) December 24, 2017

The NFL has reviewed the catch in the Chiefs-Dolphins game and just awarded six points to the Patriots. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 24, 2017

11 players.

7 officials.

The Patriots have too many men on the field every play. — Kevin O'Neill (@KevinBuffalo) December 24, 2017

Jesse James: catches TD pass against Patriots Refs: No TD Charles Clay: catches TD pass against Patriots Refs: No TD Kelvin Benjamin: catches TD pass against Patriots Refs: I know that every official is saying it’s a TD, but no TD — Fake SportsCenter (@FakeSportsCentr) December 24, 2017

How many touchdowns do you have to score against the Patriots before they count as touchdowns? — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) December 24, 2017

Yet another call going in the Patriots favor. Disgusting! pic.twitter.com/unsv4pFGqJ — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 24, 2017

—Facebook