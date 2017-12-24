Another touchdown was controversially overturned in favor of the Patriots

Kelvin Benjamin's apparent touchdown was ultimately ruled incomplete by referees.

Kelvin Benjamin Buffalo Bills
Stephon Gilmore defends Buffalo's Kelvin Benjamin, who initially caught a pass for a touchdown, but the call was overturned. –Matthew J. Lee / Globe staff
By
3:27 PM

“Oh my goodness, are we in Pittsburgh again?”

There was surely a sense of déjà vu during the final seconds of the first half of the Patriots’ game Sunday.

With New England leading Buffalo, 13-10, the Bills earned themselves first-and-goal on the Patriots’ four-yard line with 13 seconds remaining. After two incomplete passes to Charles Clay — one of which was dropped in the end zone after the wide-open tight end seemingly couldn’t “survive the ground” — Tyrod Taylor appeared to connect with Kelvin Benjamin for a touchdown.

The wide receiver had to reach his arms out to make the grab in tight coverage, but Benjamin appeared to drag his left foot in the back corner of the end zone for the score. Officials initially ruled the catch a touchdown.

Advertisement

After review, however, the call was overturned. The play was deemed an incomplete pass, prompting the Bills to kick a 23-yard field goal on fourth down. According to the league’s football operations Twitter account, the decision was based on Benjamin’s control of the football. The referees believed the 26-year-old gained control of the football with only one foot in bounds, meaning he did not have control while he was dragging his left foot.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott told CBS correspondent Tracy Wolfson at halftime that he would have thrown his red challenge flag if the call occurred before the two-minute warning. All scoring plays are reviewed by officials, but ones within the final two minutes cannot be challenged by coaches.

Buffalo’s team Twitter account expressed their confusion in response to the call.

“Well, Al Riveron, every week, you’re going to have one fanbase happy and one really upset,” Tony Romo said on the CBS broadcast.

Riveron is the senior vice president of officiating for the NFL. Just last week, he had to explain why Steelers tight end Jesse James’ potentially game-winning touchdown was also overturned against the Patriots.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Mike Gillislee celbrates after scoring a touchdown against the Bills.
New England Patriots
With eye on playoffs, Brady, Lewis lead Pats by Bills 37-16 December 24, 2017 | 4:37 PM
In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula, left, and his wife Kim Pegula walk on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Houston Texans.
New England Patriots
Daughters of Bills' ownership tweeted criticism of calls in Patriots game December 24, 2017 | 4:16 PM
United States' Serena Williams holds her trophy after defeating her sister Venus during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Tennis
Serena Williams to play 1st competition since giving birth December 24, 2017 | 3:00 PM
Rob Gronkowski makes a one-handed touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bills.
New England Patriots
Watch Rob Gronkowski's one-handed touchdown grab cap a 75-yard drive December 24, 2017 | 2:34 PM
Dion Lewis New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Live updates: Patriots take care of Bills, 37-16 December 24, 2017 | 12:01 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2015, file photo, a basketball is displayed on the court during the NBA All-Star Saturday Skills Challenge event in New York. Debuting a new NBA All-Star Game format in which players will pick teams in an effort to energize the event, the league has unveiled the voting schedule for its 2018 showcase. The players from each conference with the highest total of fan votes will serve as the captains. They will then pick from the eight remaining starters first, then choose from the pool of players voted as reserves. It could lead to some intriguing scenarios, would LeBron James pick Kyrie Irving if he’s a captain? Would Russell Westbrook choose Kevin Durant?.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Boston Celtics
Celtics look to host 2022 NBA All-Star Game December 24, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Irving scores 25, Celtics cruise past Bulls 117-92 December 23, 2017 | 10:08 PM
Detroit Red Wings v Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
6 things we learned from the Bruins' 3-1 win over the Red Wings December 23, 2017 | 8:46 PM
Brad Marchand, David Backes, Zdeno Chara
Boston Bruins
A Bruins player welcomed a baby boy and then tallied 2 assists against Detroit December 23, 2017 | 6:15 PM
In this Oct. 8, 2017, photo, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison walks the sidelines as his team plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh.
NFL
Steelers cut sack leader, 5-time Pro Bowler James Harrison December 23, 2017 | 5:07 PM
Boston Bruins
Bruins win fourth in a row December 23, 2017 | 4:12 PM
Tom Brady Alex Guerrero Patriots
New England Patriots
Tom Brady has tense exchange with reporter over question about Alex Guerrero December 22, 2017 | 3:47 PM
Media
Any event with Dick Enberg on the call had a big-game feel December 22, 2017 | 3:46 PM
Tiger Woods golf
Golf
Tiger Woods decides to be his own swing coach December 22, 2017 | 3:32 PM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Sunday's Patriots-Bills game is a lot more intriguing than usual December 22, 2017 | 12:40 PM
Bill Belichick Alex Guerrero Patriots
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick responded to the report about changes to Alex Guerrero's access December 22, 2017 | 12:25 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Bills game December 22, 2017 | 11:55 AM
Steven Wright Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Steven Wright has domestic assault case retired December 22, 2017 | 10:18 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
6 things we learned from the Bruins' 2-1 win over the Jets December 22, 2017 | 9:09 AM
Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) handles the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Bruins
Charlie McAvoy talked about his birthday shootout winner December 22, 2017 | 9:02 AM
Sports News
Hall of Fame sportscaster Dick Enberg found dead at home at 82 December 22, 2017 | 3:14 AM
Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) handles the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Bruins
Charlie McAvoy sends Bruins past Jets in shootout December 22, 2017 | 12:20 AM
New York Knicks' Michael Beasley (8) celebrates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden in New York, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Boston Celtics
Michael Beasley scores 32, carries Knicks past Celtics, 102-93 December 22, 2017 | 12:14 AM
New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
New England Patriots
David Andrews on getting hit by a coffee cup after Steelers game: ‘It doesn’t bother me after a win’ December 21, 2017 | 6:21 PM
This is the logo for Major League Baseball. Major league baseball and ESPN reached a settlement Monday Dec. 6, 1999, hours before they were to go to trial over the cable network's placement of late-season Sunday night games. (AP Graphic/MLB)
MLB
MLB executive Bob Bowman ousted for inappropriate behavior December 21, 2017 | 4:05 PM
In this April 10, 2016, file photo, United States' Hope Solo waits for the team's international friendly soccer match against Colombia in Chester, Pa.
Soccer
Here are the candidates for US Soccer Federation President December 21, 2017 | 2:16 PM
Mark Wahlberg Super Bowl LI
Super Bowl LI
Mark Wahlberg shared the real story behind his Super Bowl LI early exit December 21, 2017 | 12:27 PM
Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Cavs assign Isaiah Thomas to Canton team to practice December 21, 2017 | 11:59 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo hugs teammate Daniel Kilgore after a 25-23 win over the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
Garoppolo was mic'd up while leading 49ers' game-winning drive December 21, 2017 | 11:37 AM
Media
College days gave Doris Burke great insight on the young Celtics December 21, 2017 | 10:12 AM