Rob Gronkowski hasn’t forgotten his hometown Bills passing on him twice in the NFL draft

Rob Gronkowski, one of the most prolific tight ends in the NFL since his arrival in the league eight years ago, has been especially productive against the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots’ tight end has caught more touchdowns against the Bills than any other team. And the 28-year-old added to his total on Sunday, catching yet another score against Buffalo. Of course, it might have been different had Gronkowski’s hometown team simply selected him in the 2010 NFL draft.

Gronkowski, who grew up in Williamsville (less than 15 miles from Buffalo), hasn’t forgotten his childhood team skipping over him multiple times in the draft.

The Patriots selected Gronkowski with the 42nd overall pick in the second round of the 2010 draft. Exactly one pick before that, the Bills opted to take defensive tackle Torrel Troup (who has fought through injuries in his NFL career). In the first round, the Bills took C.J. Spiller with the ninth pick.

With their own 2010 first round pick, the Patriots took defensive back Devin McCourty.