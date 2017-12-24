Watch Rob Gronkowski’s one-handed touchdown grab cap a 75-yard drive

Rob Gronkowski makes a one-handed touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bills.
Rob Gronkowski makes a one-handed touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bills. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
2:34 PM

After struggling to get back into the rhythm that carried the Patriots to victory a week ago, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski produced a bit of familiar magic against the Bills on Sunday to tie the game in the second quarter.

Brady, who found Gronkowski for their 75th regular season touchdown as a quarterback-receiver tandem, made a rare mistake on the previous drive. Failing to anticipate the coverage properly, his pass was intercepted by Jordan Poyer for a Bills touchdown:

Getting the ball back on the next drive, Brady and the New England offense responded methodically. Nine plays and 75 yards later, the Patriots were in the end zone, tying the game at 10-10.

The Patriots’ touchdown resulted from a classic display from Gronkowski, who made a spinning one-handed catch:

Here’s another look at the catch:

TOPICS: New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski
