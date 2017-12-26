James Harrison on Tom Brady: ‘Finally a teammate that’s older than me’

The Patriots have reportedly signed James Harrison to a one-year deal following the former Steelers linebacker’s visit to Gillette Stadium Tuesday.

While Pittsburgh and New England have been AFC rivals for quite some time, Harrison seems content with his new team. The 39-year-old posted a selfie with quarterback Tom Brady shortly after the news of his signing broke. He captioned the photo: “Finally… A teammate that’s older than me!”

By acquiring Harrison, New England has not only the oldest offensive player in the league, Brady, but also the oldest defensive player.