James Harrison on Tom Brady: ‘Finally a teammate that’s older than me’

By
4:42 PM

The Patriots have reportedly signed James Harrison to a one-year deal following  the former Steelers linebacker’s visit to Gillette Stadium Tuesday.

While Pittsburgh and New England have been AFC rivals for quite some time, Harrison seems content with his new team. The 39-year-old posted a selfie with quarterback Tom Brady shortly after the news of his signing broke. He captioned the photo: “Finally… A teammate that’s older than me!”

By acquiring Harrison, New England has not only the oldest offensive player in the league, Brady, but also the oldest defensive player.

Finally… A teammate that’s older than me!😂😂 @tombrady

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

Advertisement
TOPICS: New England Patriots Tom Brady
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
James Harrison New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Patriots sign linebacker James Harrison to one-year deal December 26, 2017 | 5:06 PM
Terry Pegula has owned the Bills since 2014.
NFL
Bills owner rips NFL over touchdown reversal December 26, 2017 | 2:59 PM
James Harrison Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
The Patriots are reportedly expected to sign James Harrison December 26, 2017 | 2:17 PM
Red Auerbach Boston Celtics
Sports Q
Debate: Who is your all-time favorite obscure Celtics player? December 26, 2017 | 1:54 PM
Skiing
Ski bikes come to Killington December 26, 2017 | 1:37 PM
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, left, and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia are both being mentioned as candidates for a head coaching position.
New England Patriots
Patriots’ coordinators know the drill this time of year December 26, 2017 | 12:10 PM
College Sports
Boston College football is on the rise, just as Steve Addazio planned December 26, 2017 | 10:23 AM
Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo warm up before an game in October.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady said he's 'really happy' for Jimmy Garoppolo's success with 49ers December 26, 2017 | 8:46 AM
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving drives to the basket against Washington Wizards.
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving says Celtics 'will be fine' after loss December 26, 2017 | 7:37 AM
Milan Lucic Boston Bruins
NHL
N.H. boy receives message from Milan Lucic after injury December 26, 2017 | 6:46 AM
Boston Celtics
Beal's 25 points carries Wizards by Celtics 111-103 December 25, 2017 | 8:21 PM
San Francisco 49ers anthem
Sports News
The top 10 national sports stories of 2017 December 25, 2017 | 6:11 PM
Kelvin Benjamin attempts to catch a touchdown pass against the Patriots on Dec. 24, 2017.
NFL
Another touchdown reversal has NFL facing more scrutiny December 25, 2017 | 4:03 PM
NFL
NFL protests named top sports story of 2017 December 25, 2017 | 11:59 AM
Danny Amendola New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Here's how Danny Amendola gets in the holiday spirit December 25, 2017 | 7:30 AM
Boston Bruins' Bobby Orr is airborne after scoring the goal that won the Stanley Cup for the Boston Bruins, May 10,1970.
NHL
Gretzky still sees Orr's 1970 Cup-winning goal as a top NHL moment December 25, 2017 | 2:52 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo leads surging 49ers past Jaguars for fourth straight win December 24, 2017 | 9:05 PM
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 37-16 win over the Buffalo Bills December 24, 2017 | 6:57 PM
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott speaks to the media following a game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.
NFL
LeSean McCoy: Officials 'always seem to get it right' for Patriots December 24, 2017 | 6:42 PM
Rob Gronkowski makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown against the Bills.
New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski hasn't forgotten the Bills passing on him in the NFL draft December 24, 2017 | 6:25 PM
Kelvin Benjamin Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
What officials said about Kelvin Benjamin's overturned touchdown December 24, 2017 | 5:41 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by JOHN CETRINO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9301147o) Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (L) catches the ball out of bounds at the end zone as New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore defends during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, USA 24 December 2017. Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, Foxboro, USA - 24 Dec 2017
New England Patriots
People are joking that the Patriots are in cahoots with referees December 24, 2017 | 5:29 PM
Dion Lewis New England Patriots
New England Patriots
37 thoughts on the Patriots' dominant victory over the Bills December 24, 2017 | 5:21 PM
Travis Kelce makes a one-handed catch against the Dolphins.
NFL
Chiefs beat Miami 29-13 to win back-to-back AFC West titles December 24, 2017 | 5:07 PM
Mike Gillislee celbrates after scoring a touchdown against the Bills.
New England Patriots
With eye on playoffs, Brady, Lewis lead Pats by Bills 37-16 December 24, 2017 | 4:37 PM
Philip Rivers passes against the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.
NFL
Chargers stay in AFC playoff mix with 14-7 win over Jets December 24, 2017 | 4:26 PM
In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula, left, and his wife Kim Pegula walk on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Houston Texans.
New England Patriots
Daughters of Bills' ownership tweeted criticism of calls in Patriots game December 24, 2017 | 4:16 PM
Kelvin Benjamin Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
Why Kelvin Benjamin's touchdown was controversially overturned against the Patriots December 24, 2017 | 3:27 PM
United States' Serena Williams holds her trophy after defeating her sister Venus during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Tennis
Serena Williams to play 1st competition since giving birth December 24, 2017 | 3:00 PM
Rob Gronkowski makes a one-handed touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bills.
New England Patriots
Watch Gronk's one-handed touchdown grab December 24, 2017 | 2:34 PM