Patriots sign linebacker James Harrison to one-year deal

The Patriots have signed former Steelers linebacker James Harrison to a one-year deal, according to a league source.

Harrison, who also confirmed the news on Instagram, visited the Patriots on Tuesday morning for a workout.

Harrison became a free agent Monday when he cleared waivers following his release on Saturday by the Steelers, where he was a two-time All-Pro and the franchise’s sack leader.

Harrison provides veteran leadership and a solid edge presence that could help the Patriots’ run defense. A potential matchup with Pittsburgh in the AFC Championship game would also gain a wrinkle — an all-time great Steeler joining Pittsburgh’s hated rival just before the playoffs.

