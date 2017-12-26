Tom Brady said he’s ‘really happy’ for Jimmy Garoppolo’s success with 49ers

After his former teammate – now the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers – helped clinch a first round playoff bye for the Patriots on Sunday, Tom Brady heaped praise on Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo’s fourth game as 49ers quarterback ended as the previous three had: with a win. The 49ers’ victory over the Jaguars meant the Patriots officially clinched a first-round bye in the playoffs.

“He’s done a great job,” Brady told WEEI’s Kirk & Callahan. “You go in there and get the opportunity to play and win games, that is what we are all here for. It was good to see and good for them to beat Jacksonville, that really helped us. I am really happy for Jimmy and he’s worked really hard. It shows up when he goes out there and plays really well.”

Brady also noted how being in the Patriots system has helped players develop, though he reiterated that Garoppolo is responsible for his own success:

“It’s really a credit to him, Brady explained. “You do what you can with the opportunities you get. I think it is great for any player and anyone who has been in the Patriots system to watch how the coaches prepare the players. There is obviously a high standard and high expectations for us every time we take the field. Any time you’re in a winning environment, that definitely helps and I think guys really enjoy that. You take what you can and use that in other places if that is where you go. Like I said, what they are doing is a credit to them. I don’t think anyone should take credit for what those guys have accomplished.”

Brady said one aspect of the NFL he enjoys is the camaraderie of former teammates.

“I have been fortunate to play with so many great players and learn from a lot of those great players who have moved on to play for other teams. They still remain friends and we’ve built some really lasting relationships. I think that is one of the most gratifying things about playing pro sports.”