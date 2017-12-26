Tom Brady said he’s ‘really happy’ for Jimmy Garoppolo’s success with 49ers

"It was good to see and good for them to beat Jacksonville, that really helped us."

Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo warm up before an game in October.
Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo warm up before an game in October. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
By
8:46 AM

After his former teammate – now the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers – helped clinch a first round playoff bye for the Patriots on Sunday, Tom Brady heaped praise on Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo’s fourth game as 49ers quarterback ended as the previous three had: with a win. The 49ers’ victory over the Jaguars meant the Patriots officially clinched a first-round bye in the playoffs.

“He’s done a great job,” Brady told WEEI’s Kirk & Callahan. “You go in there and get the opportunity to play and win games, that is what we are all here for. It was good to see and good for them to beat Jacksonville, that really helped us. I am really happy for Jimmy and he’s worked really hard. It shows up when he goes out there and plays really well.”

Advertisement

Brady also noted how being in the Patriots system has helped players develop, though he reiterated that Garoppolo is responsible for his own success:

“It’s really a credit to him, Brady explained. “You do what you can with the opportunities you get. I think it is great for any player and anyone who has been in the Patriots system to watch how the coaches prepare the players. There is obviously a high standard and high expectations for us every time we take the field. Any time you’re in a winning environment, that definitely helps and I think guys really enjoy that. You take what you can and use that in other places if that is where you go. Like I said, what they are doing is a credit to them. I don’t think anyone should take credit for what those guys have accomplished.”

Brady said one aspect of the NFL he enjoys is the camaraderie of former teammates.

“I have been fortunate to play with so many great players and learn from a lot of those great players who have moved on to play for other teams. They still remain friends and we’ve built some really lasting relationships. I think that is one of the most gratifying things about playing pro sports.”

TOPICS: New England Patriots Tom Brady
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving drives to the basket against Washington Wizards.
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving says Celtics 'will be fine' after loss December 26, 2017 | 7:37 AM
Milan Lucic Boston Bruins
NHL
N.H. boy receives message from Milan Lucic after injury December 26, 2017 | 6:46 AM
Boston Celtics
Beal's 25 points carries Wizards by Celtics 111-103 December 25, 2017 | 8:21 PM
Kelvin Benjamin attempts to catch a touchdown pass against the Patriots on Dec. 24, 2017.
NFL
Another touchdown reversal has NFL facing more scrutiny December 25, 2017 | 4:03 PM
NFL
NFL protests named top sports story of 2017 December 25, 2017 | 11:59 AM
Danny Amendola New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Here's how Danny Amendola gets in the holiday spirit December 25, 2017 | 7:30 AM
Boston Bruins' Bobby Orr is airborne after scoring the goal that won the Stanley Cup for the Boston Bruins, May 10,1970.
NHL
Gretzky still sees Orr's 1970 Cup-winning goal as a top NHL moment December 25, 2017 | 2:52 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo leads surging 49ers past Jaguars for fourth straight win December 24, 2017 | 9:05 PM
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 37-16 win over the Buffalo Bills December 24, 2017 | 6:57 PM
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott speaks to the media following a game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.
NFL
LeSean McCoy: Officials 'always seem to get it right' for Patriots December 24, 2017 | 6:42 PM
Rob Gronkowski makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown against the Bills.
New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski hasn't forgotten the Bills passing on him in the NFL draft December 24, 2017 | 6:25 PM
Kelvin Benjamin Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
What officials said about Kelvin Benjamin's overturned touchdown December 24, 2017 | 5:41 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by JOHN CETRINO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9301147o) Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (L) catches the ball out of bounds at the end zone as New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore defends during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, USA 24 December 2017. Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, Foxboro, USA - 24 Dec 2017
New England Patriots
People are joking that the Patriots are in cahoots with referees December 24, 2017 | 5:29 PM
Dion Lewis New England Patriots
New England Patriots
37 thoughts on the Patriots' dominant victory over the Bills December 24, 2017 | 5:21 PM
Travis Kelce makes a one-handed catch against the Dolphins.
NFL
Chiefs beat Miami 29-13 to win back-to-back AFC West titles December 24, 2017 | 5:07 PM
Mike Gillislee celbrates after scoring a touchdown against the Bills.
New England Patriots
With eye on playoffs, Brady, Lewis lead Pats by Bills 37-16 December 24, 2017 | 4:37 PM
Philip Rivers passes against the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.
NFL
Chargers stay in AFC playoff mix with 14-7 win over Jets December 24, 2017 | 4:26 PM
In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula, left, and his wife Kim Pegula walk on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Houston Texans.
New England Patriots
Daughters of Bills' ownership tweeted criticism of calls in Patriots game December 24, 2017 | 4:16 PM
Kelvin Benjamin Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
Why Kelvin Benjamin's touchdown was controversially overturned against the Patriots December 24, 2017 | 3:27 PM
United States' Serena Williams holds her trophy after defeating her sister Venus during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Tennis
Serena Williams to play 1st competition since giving birth December 24, 2017 | 3:00 PM
Rob Gronkowski makes a one-handed touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bills.
New England Patriots
Watch Gronk's one-handed touchdown grab December 24, 2017 | 2:34 PM
Dion Lewis New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Live updates: Patriots take care of Bills, 37-16 December 24, 2017 | 12:01 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2015, file photo, a basketball is displayed on the court during the NBA All-Star Saturday Skills Challenge event in New York. Debuting a new NBA All-Star Game format in which players will pick teams in an effort to energize the event, the league has unveiled the voting schedule for its 2018 showcase. The players from each conference with the highest total of fan votes will serve as the captains. They will then pick from the eight remaining starters first, then choose from the pool of players voted as reserves. It could lead to some intriguing scenarios, would LeBron James pick Kyrie Irving if he’s a captain? Would Russell Westbrook choose Kevin Durant?.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Boston Celtics
Celtics look to host 2022 NBA All-Star Game December 24, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Irving scores 25, Celtics cruise past Bulls 117-92 December 23, 2017 | 10:08 PM
Detroit Red Wings v Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
6 things we learned from the Bruins' 3-1 win over the Red Wings December 23, 2017 | 8:46 PM
Brad Marchand, David Backes, Zdeno Chara
Boston Bruins
A Bruins player welcomed a baby boy and then tallied 2 assists against Detroit December 23, 2017 | 6:15 PM
In this Oct. 8, 2017, photo, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison walks the sidelines as his team plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh.
NFL
Steelers cut sack leader, 5-time Pro Bowler James Harrison December 23, 2017 | 5:07 PM
Boston Bruins
Bruins win fourth in a row December 23, 2017 | 4:12 PM
Tom Brady Alex Guerrero Patriots
New England Patriots
Tom Brady has tense exchange with reporter over question about Alex Guerrero December 22, 2017 | 3:47 PM
Media
Any event with Dick Enberg on the call had a big-game feel December 22, 2017 | 3:46 PM