Morning sports update: Bill Belichick gave his thoughts on controversial Kelvin Benjamin call

The Celtics and Bruins prepare for games on Wednesday night, as the Patriots try to get new signing James Harrison ready for possible immediate action against the Jets on Sunday.

Here's a look at a few other stories from around the world of sports:

Bill Belichick weighed in on the Kelvin Benjamin ruling from Patriots-Bills: Speaking on WEEI in a Tuesday interview, Bill Belichick shared his opinion on the the overturned Kelvin Benjamin touchdown from Sunday’s clash with the Bills.

“Yeah, I didn’t think he had possession of the ball,” Belichick said. “Well, I think there were a couple of replays that it was hard to tell. The one that is facing him where he bobbles the ball, I am not sure he got one foot down. It didn’t look like he had possession of the ball. He bobbled it and when he finally gained possession of the ball, again, I am not sure he had one foot in bounds.”

James Harrison’s arrival could be partly due to a potential playoff matchup: As NESN’s Doug Kyed pointed out, newly signed linebacker James Harrison has a history of success against Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher.

And given the Patriots’ opening night loss to Kansas City – as well as the potential for a rematch in the playoffs – it’s worth considering that Bill Belichick might have signed the former Steeler not as a weapon against his old team, but against his classic Chiefs nemesis.

The interesting series of Patriots moves that led to James Harrison: Under different circumstances, the Patriots probably wouldn’t have signed 39-year-old James Harrison. Yet a chain of events necessitated it.

In a complete rundown, Mike Reiss of ESPN went through the many factors that led to Harrison’s arrival in New England, including Dont’a Hightower’s injury as well as Harvey Langi’s unfortunate car accident.

James Harrison celebrates signing with Patriots, posts photo with Tom Brady: Longtime rivals, James Harrison and Tom Brady are now on the same team. The 39-year-old Harrison has been on the wrong end of several Brady masterpieces against Pittsburgh.

Harrison took to his new home in Foxborough with a humorous social media post. In it, he welcomed playing for a team where he isn’t actually the oldest player on the roster. (Boston.com)

Daily highlight: With 0.6 seconds remaining in a tie game, Suns center Tyson Chandler completed an alley-oop (by way of an obscure rule) to win at the buzzer: