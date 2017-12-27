A closer look at James Harrison’s playing, and talking, history vs. the Patriots

James Harrison Pittsburgh Steelers
Nov. 30, 2008: James Harrison comes in from behind to strip Matt Cassel of the ball for a second time, and the Steelers recovered again. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
11:40 AM

After 14 years in Pittsburgh, James Harrison has found a new home in New England.

The 39-year-old veteran linebacker, who was released by the Steelers Saturday, signed a one-year deal with the Patriots Tuesday. Despite being used sparingly by his former team this season — playing just 40 snaps over the course of five games — Harrison has said he still wants to contribute. The two-time Super Bowl champ told Michele Tafoya earlier this month that he wouldn’t have re-signed with the Steelers, if he knew his participation was going to be so limited.

“Oh, yeah,” he said, when Tafoya asked if he would have been open to signing elsewhere. “Who wants to not play?”

Advertisement

Despite his reduced usage, the five-time Pro Bowler has proven he’s still capable when given the opportunity. He recorded a team-high five sacks last season, which is a drop in the bucket compared to numbers from his peak seasons with the Steelers.

Harrison recorded 54 sacks from 2007 to 2012, including a career-high 16 during the 2008 season. Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, however, the Steelers haven’t had much luck against the Patriots’ offense. New England holds the head-to-head advantage, 11-3, since 2002.

Harrison’s best performance, stats-wise, came during the second of those Steelers’ wins. During a regular season game at Gillette Stadium in 2008, he recorded two sacks, seven tackles, and three assisted tackles. There is one slight addendum, though: New England’s quarterback was Matt Cassel, because Tom Brady was sidelined for the year with an ACL injury.

In all other contests against the Patriots, Harrison logged just one sack and a combined 12 tackles and seven assisted tackles. Regardless of the outcome, he was not shy about his pugnacious attitude.

New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 7, 2007. —GIPHY

“I hate those [expletive],” he told Men’s Journal in 2012. “Especially those two clowns [Rodney Harrison and Tedy Bruschi] who talked about me after the fines, saying I’m dirty. [Expletive], Harrison was the dirtiest player ever, a steroid cheater who was known by the whole world to be a headhunter and late hitter. And Bruschi’s an idiot, straight-up simple. I’d like to meet them both in a dark alley.”

Advertisement

“I should have another ring,” he told MJ‘s Paul Solotaroff. “We were the best team in football in 2004, but the Patriots, who we beat during the regular season, stole our signals and picked up 90 percent of our blitzes. They got busted for it later, but, hey, they’re Goodell’s boys, so he slapped ’em $500,000 and burned the tapes. Was he going to rescind their Super Bowls? Man, hell no!”

Harrison appeared to change his tune a year later, when he was released by the Steelers in 2013. Asked about the idea of joining the Patriots, he told ESPN: “Of course it would be nice to play with Tom Brady. I mean, who wouldn’t want to?”

Brady appears to have only grown on Harrison. The day of his signing, he posted a selfie of the two of them with the lighthearted caption, “Finally… A teammate that’s older than me!”

Finally… A teammate that’s older than me!😂😂 @tombrady

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Boston Celtics
Nike releases Celtics' 'City Edition' uniforms December 27, 2017 | 2:28 PM
James Harrison Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
James Harrison isn't really the Patriot we should be talking about December 27, 2017 | 12:19 PM
Boston Red Sox
Letters describe slugger Ted Williams' service in Korean War December 27, 2017 | 11:15 AM
Sean McDermott Bill Belichick
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick gave his thoughts on controversial Kelvin Benjamin call December 27, 2017 | 9:07 AM
Mike Gillislee
New England Patriots
Patriots remain on top in latest AP Pro32 poll December 26, 2017 | 9:43 PM
MLB
Sabathia's $10M deal finalized by Yanks; payroll up to $178M December 26, 2017 | 6:59 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2017 file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison walks the sidelines as his team plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh.
New England Patriots
Ex-Steelers star linebacker James Harrison signs with Patriots December 26, 2017 | 6:16 PM
James Harrison New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Patriots sign linebacker James Harrison to one-year deal December 26, 2017 | 5:06 PM
Tom Brady James Harrison
New England Patriots
James Harrison on Tom Brady: 'Finally a teammate that’s older than me' December 26, 2017 | 4:42 PM
Terry Pegula has owned the Bills since 2014.
NFL
Bills owner rips NFL over touchdown reversal December 26, 2017 | 2:59 PM
James Harrison Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
Linebacker James Harrison visits Patriots December 26, 2017 | 2:17 PM
Red Auerbach Boston Celtics
Sports Q
Debate: Who is your all-time favorite obscure Celtics player? December 26, 2017 | 1:54 PM
Skiing
Ski bikes come to Killington December 26, 2017 | 1:37 PM
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, left, and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia are both being mentioned as candidates for a head coaching position.
New England Patriots
Patriots’ coordinators know the drill this time of year December 26, 2017 | 12:10 PM
College Sports
Boston College football is on the rise, just as Steve Addazio planned December 26, 2017 | 10:23 AM
Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo warm up before an game in October.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady said he's 'really happy' for Jimmy Garoppolo's success with 49ers December 26, 2017 | 8:46 AM
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving drives to the basket against Washington Wizards.
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving says Celtics 'will be fine' after loss December 26, 2017 | 7:37 AM
Milan Lucic Boston Bruins
NHL
N.H. boy receives message from Milan Lucic after injury December 26, 2017 | 6:46 AM
Boston Celtics
Beal's 25 points carries Wizards by Celtics 111-103 December 25, 2017 | 8:21 PM
San Francisco 49ers anthem
Sports News
The top 10 national sports stories of 2017 December 25, 2017 | 6:11 PM
Kelvin Benjamin attempts to catch a touchdown pass against the Patriots on Dec. 24, 2017.
NFL
Another touchdown reversal has NFL facing more scrutiny December 25, 2017 | 4:03 PM
NFL
NFL protests named top sports story of 2017 December 25, 2017 | 11:59 AM
Danny Amendola New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Here's how Danny Amendola gets in the holiday spirit December 25, 2017 | 7:30 AM
Boston Bruins' Bobby Orr is airborne after scoring the goal that won the Stanley Cup for the Boston Bruins, May 10,1970.
NHL
Gretzky still sees Orr's 1970 Cup-winning goal as a top NHL moment December 25, 2017 | 2:52 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo leads surging 49ers past Jaguars for fourth straight win December 24, 2017 | 9:05 PM
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 37-16 win over the Buffalo Bills December 24, 2017 | 6:57 PM
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott speaks to the media following a game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.
NFL
LeSean McCoy: Officials 'always seem to get it right' for Patriots December 24, 2017 | 6:42 PM
Rob Gronkowski makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown against the Bills.
New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski hasn't forgotten the Bills passing on him in the NFL draft December 24, 2017 | 6:25 PM
Kelvin Benjamin Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
What officials said about Kelvin Benjamin's overturned touchdown December 24, 2017 | 5:41 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by JOHN CETRINO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9301147o) Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (L) catches the ball out of bounds at the end zone as New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore defends during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, USA 24 December 2017. Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, Foxboro, USA - 24 Dec 2017
New England Patriots
People are joking that the Patriots are in cahoots with referees December 24, 2017 | 5:29 PM