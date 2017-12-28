Morning sports update: Steelers’ Pouncey says James Harrison ‘erased his own legacy’

James Harrison New England Patriots
New England Patriots linebacker James Harrison runs through a drill during a practice. –AP Photo/Bill Sikes
By
10:32 AM

The Celtics defeated the Hornets and the Bruins dismantled the Senators on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, Boston College came up short in the Pinstripe Bowl against Iowa.

Here’s a look at a few other stories from around the world of sports:

James Harrison’s former teammate says he “erased his own legacy” in Pittsburgh: Newly signed Patriots linebacker James Harrison is facing some serious backlash from his former Steelers teammates.

“He erased himself,” said Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey. “He erased his own legacy here . . . It blows my mind.” (Boston Globe)

Sports continues to dominate Boston’s radio listening: In the latest update on radio ratings, 98.5 The Sports Hub carries the single most listened to show, while WEEI continues to make advances.

Felger & Massarotti won the overall largest audience share, while OMF and Kirk & Callahan won the two other daytime radio slots. The bottom line: Boston’s radio scene is led by sports. (Boston Globe)

These are the Boston sports moments that captivated us in 2017: Even by the monumental standards of New England sports, 2017 was a momentous year.

Here’s a look back at the truly unique year of 2017, and the most important Boston sports moments from it. (Boston.com)

Letters describe slugger Ted Williams’ service in Korean War: A series of personal letters written by Ted Williams during his time in the Korean War is being auctioned off.

“They’re his innermost thoughts during the Korean conflict,” said Troy Thibodeau, of Saco River Auction. (Boston.com)

Daily highlight: Rajon Rondo recorded a career high 25 assists for the Pelicans on Wednesday night:


