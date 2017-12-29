What the Jets are saying about the Patriots before their regular season finale

"This guy makes my stomach hurt."

This Dec. 24, 2017, file photo shows New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles during the second half of a 2017 game in East Rutherford, N.J.
This Dec. 24, 2017, file photo shows New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles during the second half of a 2017 game in East Rutherford, N.J. –AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File
10:19 AM

For the final game of the Patriots’ 2017 regular season, they welcome the Jets to Gillette Stadium. The first matchup, played in October, began a parting of ways for the two teams’ seasons.

The Patriots – not without the aid of a controversial call – triumphed, 24-17. The Jets subsequently went 2-7, while New England has gone 8-1 over the same stretch.

As they prepare for a final meeting of the season, here’s what the Jets had to say:

Todd Bowles, head coach

On Dion Lewis:

He’s been playing good football. The offensive line has been doing a heck of a job. I think they’re doing a great job up front and getting him room to run. That’s the biggest thing.

On the challenges of facing the Patriots:

The challenge is anyway because it’s a division game first of all. Secondly, it’s a tough place to play up there knowing how good those guys are. So the challenge is just us trying to get our feet on the ground, trying to get to where they are and just going up there and playing a complete football game.

On facing James Harrison:

Well he’s always been a true professional and he’s extremely strong so he sets the edge very well. He’s always been one relentless pass rusher so I think they picked up a great player.

On Tom Brady’s recent streak of interceptions:

Nothing really jumps out to me. If he makes a tiny mistake everybody jumps all over it, but the guy plays outstanding football. I don’t worry about him because he usually goes down and makes the plays to win the games for them and they haven’t jumped out much at all. His really going from one to about four or five is not really a big deal in the grand scheme of things. The guy is one of the greatest to ever play the game and he’s still doing it at a very high level.

Kacy Rodgers, defensive coordinator

On if Tom Brady’s recent interception are indicative of decline:

No, not at all. This guy makes my stomach hurt. The weapons they have, the way he manages the game, this guy is like father time, like a fine wine.

On facing Rob Gronkowski:

The thing when you look at him is you have to do it by committee. You can’t say we’ll lock this guy on him and this guy. I’ve sat in a lot of meetings playing against him so much where we’ve said okay this week we’re going to put a corner on him, this week we’re going to put a safety on him, but the guy’s extremely talented and when you overload to take care of him, you leave a weakness against the run game. The guy running the show, he can see what you’re doing and he’ll go somewhere else. But you leave this guy alone and he’s a problem.

John Morton, offensive coordinator

On the changes in the Patriots defense since the first matchup:

They’re playing really good defense right now. They’ve changed up a couple of things, but I mean who knows with Coach Belichick. He does a really good job. Those guys play really hard. Good secondary, d-line, linebackers, they do a good job with the scheme that they do. We have to be ready for anything. Because before in the past, I’ve seen him do things that you don’t see on film. They’re playing really hard, but hopefully we can get a W.

Bryce Petty, quarterback

On his first visit against the Patriots:

I love that environment. And I think that last year I really didn’t know what to expect. I knew it was going to be loud, and the Patriots, and all that encompasses, but I don’t know if I was necessarily prepared for it. ‘Overwhelmed’ is a strong word, but I wasn’t ready for it.

On his second chance vs. the Patriots:

I think this time coming around, we had the Saints, which is kind of a good tuneup as far as atmosphere and what it’s like playing in a loud atmosphere. So it’ll be good and exciting.

Matt Forte, running back

On his future with the Jets and the team’s progression:

The sky’s the limit. I think we’re building something here. It takes time to grow. A lot of people in this era look at it like a microwave. You put something in for two minutes and, bang, it’s ready. But when you want to grow something great or you want to do something beyond expectations, it’s going to take time to grow that.

Jonnothan Harrison, center

On the importance of closing out the season with a win:

It’s very important, it’s crucial. Every week we’d like to win, and unfortunately the season has had a lot of ebbs and flows, but last game we really want to finish strong. Especially against a rival opponent on the road.

