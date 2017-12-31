5 takeaways from the Patriots’ 26-6 win over the New York Jets

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Dion Lewis #33 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Dion Lewis runs with the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
Dave D'Onofrio
4:38 PM

COMMENTARY

Patriots’ 26-6 victory over the Jets, when they sealed home-field advantage in their season finale…

HOMEFIELD IS THEIRS

It wasn’t as clean and complete as the 19-0 some were forecasting over the summer, but in the end the Patriots find themselves exactly where they expected to be at the end of the regular season – as the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

The luxury of home-field advantage looked far from certain at various points throughout the campaign including an opening-night whooping at the hands of the Chiefs, after a 2-2 start, during a historically bad first six games for the defense, and even after Jesse James seemed to score a go-ahead touchdown for the Steelers in a mid-December matchup that ultimately decided the conference seeding tiebreaker. Yet here they are again, the conference tournament running through Foxborough for the third time in four years (with the Patriots having advanced to, and won, the Super Bowl in each of the past two).

Advertisement

It’s the result of winning 11 of 12 games after a last-second loss to the Panthers on Oct. 1, and in that stretch the Patriots have nearly doubled-up their opponents, outscoring them by an aggregate of 329-168. Since a Week 9 bye, the Pats have won seven of eight games, and the 27-24 nailbiter over Pittsburgh is the only game New England won by less than 18 points.

Most would agree this Patriots team isn’t on par with some of the great clubs that have defined the past 17 years, but through a variety of injuries that have sapped their starting units in all three phases of the game they managed to put themselves in as good a position as they could. And now with fortification coming as injured players return for the postseason, it’s hard to bet against them getting the two wins they’ll need for another conference title.

BRADY’S FINAL MVP STATEMENT

Tom Brady bookended his regular season with a pair of games in which he completed less than half of his pass attempts, hitting on just 18 of 37 throws to connect on sub-50 percent for the first time since a dreadful showing in the opener.

Sunday’s struggles were likely the result of the cold, or the wind, but Brady still managed to throw a couple of touchdowns and also ended a streak of five straight games with an interception. With that, the quarterback finished his season with 4,577 yards through the air, 32 touchdowns, eight picks, and a completion percentage of 66.4 percent.

Carson Wentz of the Eagles finished with one more touchdown and one fewer interception despite missing the final month with a knee injury, while Todd Gurley’s strong close gives the Rams’ running back a case for the NFL’s MVP award, too. But given the injuries he has been forced to work around, and given what these Patriots might look like without their otherworldly signal caller, there appears a legitimate chance that honor might be headed to Patriots Place on Brady’s behalf for a third time.

DION LEWIS’S MONSTER SEASON

Along with 19-0 talk, there was also chatter in the late summer about whether Dion Lewis might be fighting for his job, or might at least be trade bait as the fourth option in a crowded New England backfield. He played quite a bit in the preseason, then seemed buried behind James White, Rex Burkhead, and Mike Gillislee when the real games began.

As the Pats go to the postseason, however, a case can be made that Lewis is New England’s most important player aside from Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski. With 93 yards on 26 carries against the Jets, Lewis finished the season with 896 yards on the ground (he had 46 through four weeks), and his six catches for 40 yards on Sunday gave him at least five for the third time in four weeks (after he made 14 catches, total, in the first 11 games).
Lewis also scored twice for the second straight week, again with one touchdown catch and one touchdown run, and finished the season with nine scores. Between his ability to gain yards after contact, to elude would-be tacklers, and to read defenses, Lewis is a lethal multi-purpose threat that stands to become even more dangerous when the returns of James White and Rex Burkhead allow Josh McDaniels to deploy him in situations that are more specifically suited to his skills (than to those of a traditional every down back).

Lewis could be even more of a factor now than he was when scoring three touchdowns in last year’s AFC divisional game – and what’s especially encouraging is that after a couple of fumbles somewhat spoiled that performance, Lewis hasn’t fumbled once this season. That bugaboo might be behind him. So might the lingering effects of his knee reconstruction. And the last month or so has shown what Lewis is capable of doing when that’s the case.

COOKS A FOCUS

In years past we’ve seen Bill Belichick’s teams use the final regular season game as a way of trying something or attempting to get a specific player indoctrinated or involved. In that vein it seems worth noting, then, that Tom Brady targeted Brandin Cooks on 11 throws Sunday, not including another that was heaved deep downfield and drew a pass interference penalty.

The Pats also tried Cooks on three run plays – one of which netted 12 yards – and there appeared to be a concerted effort to get him involved in a number of different ways. Nothing was too far outside of the ordinary, but in the previous four weeks Cooks had totaled just nine catches on 22 targets, and while he had already clinched a 1,000-yard season coming into the game, that inefficiency had the connection between he and Brady looking somewhat tenuous.

The pair wasn’t exactly sharp Sunday, with Cooks snagging five balls for a team-high 79 yards (plus the penalty yardage). But with the playoffs next, more valuable than the production might’ve been the purpose.

JAMES HARRISON ARRIVES

For most of the afternoon, ex-Steeler James Harrison was quiet. He was on the field for a number of snaps, but didn’t make an impact until early in the third quarter when he came up in zone coverage and crunched Robby Anderson short of the sticks on a third-down conversion attempts. That kept the Patriots’ perfection intact in those situations, and the Jets finished 0-for-12 on third downs.

On the final series, though, the Harrison of old surfaced. He came barreling from Bryce Petty’s left and stripped the ball from the Jets’ QB for a strip sack, then on the next play New York tried to negate him with a double-team but he still got home, and ended the visitors’ season by dropping Petty yet again.

It remains to be seen whether the coaches saw enough over the game’s first 59 minutes to figure Harrison into their postseason plans, or if the outside linebacker can assimilate himself into the system over the next two weeks enough to make a significant difference. But at the very least those three plays showed evidence of speed, burst, and power – and situationally those seem traits Belichick and Matt Patricia could find a way to capitalize upon.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Johnson Bademosi gets hit in the chin by a spiked football from Robby Anderson.
New England Patriots
Watch the Patriots' Johnson Bademosi flop after getting hit with a Jets spike December 31, 2017 | 3:50 PM
Tom Brady during the Patriot-Jets game on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady's block helped clear a path for a Patriots touchdown December 31, 2017 | 2:55 PM
New England Patriots linebacker James Harrison warms up before a game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
New England Patriots
James Harrison active for Patriots after leaving Steelers December 31, 2017 | 12:21 PM
New England Patriots
Patriots make it fashionable to brave the elements December 31, 2017 | 11:26 AM
Foxborough MA 12/31/17 New England Patriots Brandin Cooks celebrates his touchdown recpetion against the New York Jets during second quarter action at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
New England Patriots
Live updates: Patriots beat Jets, clinch home field throughout playoffs December 31, 2017 | 10:02 AM
Galynn Brady Super Bow LI
Sports News
17 things that happened in Boston sports this year December 31, 2017 | 9:11 AM
Boston Bruins' Ryan Spooner (51) checks Ottawa Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins
Ottawa's own Ryan Spooner scores highlight reel goal against Senators December 31, 2017 | 8:26 AM
Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) celebrates a 5-0 shutout against the Ottawa Senators with teammates David Pastrnak (88), Torey Krug (47) and Kevan Miller (86) after an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins
3 things we learned from the Bruins' 5-0 win over Senators December 31, 2017 | 8:15 AM
Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson (29) in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
NFL
An Ohio man's tongue-in-cheek obituary blames the Browns for contributing to his demise December 30, 2017 | 11:40 AM
Foxborough MA 12/29/17 James Harrison talking to the New England media in his new locker room at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
New England Patriots
James Harrison posts long Instagram statement on Steelers December 30, 2017 | 11:20 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2014, file photo, Maine head football coach Jack Cosgrove watches the action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Hampshire at Alfond Stadium at the University of Maine in Orono, Maine. Cosgrove said Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015, he will transition into a senior associate director of athletics position at the school after nearly 23 years of leading the Black Bears. Joe Harasymiak was named interim head coach, and the school said a national search for a head football coach will start immediately. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
College Sports
Colby College hires former UMaine football coach December 30, 2017 | 10:40 AM
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage (3) is checked by a referee after he was hit during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, in Houston. Savage left the game and it was later determined he had a concussion. On Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, the NFL announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games following the incident in which Savage was allowed to return to the field after a hit left him on the ground, arms shaking. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)
NFL
NFL changes concussion protocol after Tom Savage incident December 29, 2017 | 3:24 PM
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles watches his team play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
NFL
Jets extend contracts for GM, coach December 29, 2017 | 3:20 PM
NBA
Avery Bradley settled with woman who brought sexual assault claim, TMZ reports December 29, 2017 | 2:54 PM
Tom Brady Josh McCown
New England Patriots
With No. 1 seed on the line, Patriots will give Jets cold reception December 29, 2017 | 10:23 AM
This Dec. 24, 2017, file photo shows New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles during the second half of a 2017 game in East Rutherford, N.J.
New England Patriots
What the Jets are saying about the Patriots this week December 29, 2017 | 10:19 AM
Media
These are our favorite things about covering Boston sports this year December 29, 2017 | 10:04 AM
Washington left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), looks for an opening against Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) during their game at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Must credit: Washington Post photo by John McDonnell
Boston Bruins
4 things we learned from the Bruins' 4-3 shootout loss to the Capitals December 29, 2017 | 8:58 AM
Al Horford Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
What the Celtics had to say after their thrilling 26-point comeback against the Rockets December 29, 2017 | 8:50 AM
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) and Kyrie Irving (11) celebrate as Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) reacts during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
NBA
Irving scores 26, Celts rally from 26 to beat Houston 99-98 December 28, 2017 | 11:09 PM
NHL
Ovechkin powers Capitals to 4-3 shootout win over Bruins December 28, 2017 | 10:48 PM
Miguel Sano Minnesota Twins
MLB
Photographer: Twins' Miguel Sano grabbed, tried to kiss her in 2015 December 28, 2017 | 6:47 PM
J.D. Martinez Arizona Diamondbacks
Sports Q
Will the Red Sox sign J.D. Martinez? December 28, 2017 | 1:54 PM
James Harrison New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Steelers' Pouncey says James Harrison 'erased his own legacy' December 28, 2017 | 10:32 AM
Patriots games are broadcast on The Sports Hub.
Media
By any measure, sports remains Boston’s top radio programming December 28, 2017 | 9:44 AM
Julian Edelman adjusts to make a famous catch in Super Bowl LI.
Sports News
These are the Boston sports moments that captivated us in 2017 December 28, 2017 | 9:37 AM
Riley Nash scores the first of his two goals in the Bruins' 5-1 win over the Senators.
Boston Bruins
5 things we learned from the Bruins' 5-1 win over the Senators December 28, 2017 | 7:52 AM
Boston Bruins
Nash scores 2 goals as surging Bruins beat Senators 5-1 December 27, 2017 | 9:52 PM
Celtics forward Al Horford dunks in the first half of Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Boston Celtics
Irving scores 21, Celtics hold off Hornets 102-91 December 27, 2017 | 9:39 PM
College Sports
Iowa rallies to beat Boston College 27-20 in Pinstripe Bowl December 27, 2017 | 8:46 PM