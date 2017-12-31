5 takeaways from the Patriots’ 26-6 win over the New York Jets

COMMENTARY

Patriots’ 26-6 victory over the Jets, when they sealed home-field advantage in their season finale…

HOMEFIELD IS THEIRS

It wasn’t as clean and complete as the 19-0 some were forecasting over the summer, but in the end the Patriots find themselves exactly where they expected to be at the end of the regular season – as the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

The luxury of home-field advantage looked far from certain at various points throughout the campaign including an opening-night whooping at the hands of the Chiefs, after a 2-2 start, during a historically bad first six games for the defense, and even after Jesse James seemed to score a go-ahead touchdown for the Steelers in a mid-December matchup that ultimately decided the conference seeding tiebreaker. Yet here they are again, the conference tournament running through Foxborough for the third time in four years (with the Patriots having advanced to, and won, the Super Bowl in each of the past two).

It’s the result of winning 11 of 12 games after a last-second loss to the Panthers on Oct. 1, and in that stretch the Patriots have nearly doubled-up their opponents, outscoring them by an aggregate of 329-168. Since a Week 9 bye, the Pats have won seven of eight games, and the 27-24 nailbiter over Pittsburgh is the only game New England won by less than 18 points.

Most would agree this Patriots team isn’t on par with some of the great clubs that have defined the past 17 years, but through a variety of injuries that have sapped their starting units in all three phases of the game they managed to put themselves in as good a position as they could. And now with fortification coming as injured players return for the postseason, it’s hard to bet against them getting the two wins they’ll need for another conference title.