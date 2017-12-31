Tom Brady’s third down block helped clear a path for a Patriots touchdown

Not only was Tom Brady playing in the Patriots’ Week 17 matchup against the Jets on Sunday, but the 40-year-old threw an important block on a scoring drive toward the end of the first half.

On third-and-1 at the Jets’ 17-yard line, the Patriots ran a reverse to Brandin Cooks. In order to clear a path, Brady stepped in to make a block, helping to spring Cooks for a 12-yard gain and first down.

Brady with the block on Cooks' run!!! pic.twitter.com/VZ1QHNuXcd — '03 Kliff Kingsbury (@fearthe_beard11) December 31, 2017

On the next play, Brady found Dion Lewis for five-yard touchdown pass:

The Patriots have a first-round playoff bye clinched, but need a win over the Jets to guarantee home-field advantage in a potential return to the AFC Championship.