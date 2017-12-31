Watch the Patriots’ Johnson Bademosi flop on the sideline after getting hit with a Jets spike

By
3:50 PM

Amid a frigid Patriots regular season finale against the Jets, television cameras caught a forgettable moment for special teams player Johnson Bademosi.

When Jets receiver Robby Anderson spiked the ball on the Patriots’ sideline, it bounced up and hit Bademosi in the chin. After hesitating, Bademosi fell to the ground in what appeared to be a flop:

Bademosi’s teammate, Shea McClellin, weighed in on Twitter:

Update: In the postgame, Patriots safety Duron Harmon called it the “flop of the year”:

Advertisement
TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Dion Lewis #33 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 26-6 win over the New York Jets December 31, 2017 | 4:38 PM
Tom Brady during the Patriot-Jets game on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady's block helped clear a path for a Patriots touchdown December 31, 2017 | 2:55 PM
New England Patriots linebacker James Harrison warms up before a game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
New England Patriots
James Harrison active for Patriots after leaving Steelers December 31, 2017 | 12:21 PM
New England Patriots
Patriots make it fashionable to brave the elements December 31, 2017 | 11:26 AM
Foxborough MA 12/31/17 New England Patriots Brandin Cooks celebrates his touchdown recpetion against the New York Jets during second quarter action at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
New England Patriots
Live updates: Patriots beat Jets, clinch home field throughout playoffs December 31, 2017 | 10:02 AM
Galynn Brady Super Bow LI
Sports News
17 things that happened in Boston sports this year December 31, 2017 | 9:11 AM
Boston Bruins' Ryan Spooner (51) checks Ottawa Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins
Ottawa's own Ryan Spooner scores highlight reel goal against Senators December 31, 2017 | 8:26 AM
Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) celebrates a 5-0 shutout against the Ottawa Senators with teammates David Pastrnak (88), Torey Krug (47) and Kevan Miller (86) after an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins
3 things we learned from the Bruins' 5-0 win over Senators December 31, 2017 | 8:15 AM
Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson (29) in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
NFL
An Ohio man's tongue-in-cheek obituary blames the Browns for contributing to his demise December 30, 2017 | 11:40 AM
Foxborough MA 12/29/17 James Harrison talking to the New England media in his new locker room at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
New England Patriots
James Harrison posts long Instagram statement on Steelers December 30, 2017 | 11:20 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2014, file photo, Maine head football coach Jack Cosgrove watches the action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Hampshire at Alfond Stadium at the University of Maine in Orono, Maine. Cosgrove said Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015, he will transition into a senior associate director of athletics position at the school after nearly 23 years of leading the Black Bears. Joe Harasymiak was named interim head coach, and the school said a national search for a head football coach will start immediately. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
College Sports
Colby College hires former UMaine football coach December 30, 2017 | 10:40 AM
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage (3) is checked by a referee after he was hit during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, in Houston. Savage left the game and it was later determined he had a concussion. On Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, the NFL announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games following the incident in which Savage was allowed to return to the field after a hit left him on the ground, arms shaking. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)
NFL
NFL changes concussion protocol after Tom Savage incident December 29, 2017 | 3:24 PM
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles watches his team play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
NFL
Jets extend contracts for GM, coach December 29, 2017 | 3:20 PM
NBA
Avery Bradley settled with woman who brought sexual assault claim, TMZ reports December 29, 2017 | 2:54 PM
Tom Brady Josh McCown
New England Patriots
With No. 1 seed on the line, Patriots will give Jets cold reception December 29, 2017 | 10:23 AM
This Dec. 24, 2017, file photo shows New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles during the second half of a 2017 game in East Rutherford, N.J.
New England Patriots
What the Jets are saying about the Patriots this week December 29, 2017 | 10:19 AM
Media
These are our favorite things about covering Boston sports this year December 29, 2017 | 10:04 AM
Washington left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), looks for an opening against Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) during their game at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Must credit: Washington Post photo by John McDonnell
Boston Bruins
4 things we learned from the Bruins' 4-3 shootout loss to the Capitals December 29, 2017 | 8:58 AM
Al Horford Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
What the Celtics had to say after their thrilling 26-point comeback against the Rockets December 29, 2017 | 8:50 AM
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) and Kyrie Irving (11) celebrate as Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) reacts during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
NBA
Irving scores 26, Celts rally from 26 to beat Houston 99-98 December 28, 2017 | 11:09 PM
NHL
Ovechkin powers Capitals to 4-3 shootout win over Bruins December 28, 2017 | 10:48 PM
Miguel Sano Minnesota Twins
MLB
Photographer: Twins' Miguel Sano grabbed, tried to kiss her in 2015 December 28, 2017 | 6:47 PM
J.D. Martinez Arizona Diamondbacks
Sports Q
Will the Red Sox sign J.D. Martinez? December 28, 2017 | 1:54 PM
James Harrison New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Steelers' Pouncey says James Harrison 'erased his own legacy' December 28, 2017 | 10:32 AM
Patriots games are broadcast on The Sports Hub.
Media
By any measure, sports remains Boston’s top radio programming December 28, 2017 | 9:44 AM
Julian Edelman adjusts to make a famous catch in Super Bowl LI.
Sports News
These are the Boston sports moments that captivated us in 2017 December 28, 2017 | 9:37 AM
Riley Nash scores the first of his two goals in the Bruins' 5-1 win over the Senators.
Boston Bruins
5 things we learned from the Bruins' 5-1 win over the Senators December 28, 2017 | 7:52 AM
Boston Bruins
Nash scores 2 goals as surging Bruins beat Senators 5-1 December 27, 2017 | 9:52 PM
Celtics forward Al Horford dunks in the first half of Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Boston Celtics
Irving scores 21, Celtics hold off Hornets 102-91 December 27, 2017 | 9:39 PM
College Sports
Iowa rallies to beat Boston College 27-20 in Pinstripe Bowl December 27, 2017 | 8:46 PM