Watch the Patriots’ Johnson Bademosi flop on the sideline after getting hit with a Jets spike
Amid a frigid Patriots regular season finale against the Jets, television cameras caught a forgettable moment for special teams player Johnson Bademosi.
When Jets receiver Robby Anderson spiked the ball on the Patriots’ sideline, it bounced up and hit Bademosi in the chin. After hesitating, Bademosi fell to the ground in what appeared to be a flop:
Maybe the greatest flop of all time pic.twitter.com/aBBSDjnnc6
— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 31, 2017
Bademosi’s teammate, Shea McClellin, weighed in on Twitter:
@j_bademosi24 I give that flop a 10/10 👏🏻 😂😂😂
— Shea McClellin (@mcckshea) December 31, 2017
Update: In the postgame, Patriots safety Duron Harmon called it the “flop of the year”:
Duron Harmon on the Bademosi play: "Flop of the year! Gonna be on Sportscenter for a long time" pic.twitter.com/VQK3UGKCS6
— Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) December 31, 2017