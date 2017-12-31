Watch the Patriots’ Johnson Bademosi flop on the sideline after getting hit with a Jets spike

Duron Harmon on the Bademosi play: "Flop of the year! Gonna be on Sportscenter for a long time" pic.twitter.com/VQK3UGKCS6

Update : In the postgame, Patriots safety Duron Harmon called it the “flop of the year”:

Bademosi’s teammate, Shea McClellin, weighed in on Twitter:

Maybe the greatest flop of all time pic.twitter.com/aBBSDjnnc6

When Jets receiver Robby Anderson spiked the ball on the Patriots’ sideline, it bounced up and hit Bademosi in the chin. After hesitating, Bademosi fell to the ground in what appeared to be a flop:

Amid a frigid Patriots regular season finale against the Jets, television cameras caught a forgettable moment for special teams player Johnson Bademosi.

