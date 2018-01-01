5 facts from a frigid Patriots regular season finale

In yet another cold weather game during the Bill Belichick era, the Patriots emerged victorious. By defeating the Jets on Sunday, 26-6, New England clinched the number one seed in the AFC playoff picture.

While the result of the game was rarely in doubt after Tom Brady led the Patriots to an opening drive touchdown, a few notable facts emerged from a frigid finale:

It was the coldest regular season home game in Patriots history, breaking a record that dated back to 1977:

13° at kickoff, the coldest regular season home game in #Patriots history. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 31, 2017

James Harrison recorded two sacks in his Patriots debut:

James Harrison (2.0 sacks today) recorded his first multi-sack game since Week 9, 2016 against the Ravens He had more sacks in his first game with New England (2.0) than he had all season with Pittsburgh (1.0) — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 31, 2017

Dion Lewis had another game with both a rushing and receiving touchdown:

Dion Lewis is the first @Patriots player to score a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in back-to-back games since Larry Garron in Weeks 5-6, 1964 Todd Gurley is the only other player to do so this season (Weeks 2-3) — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 31, 2017

The New England offense set a record with a trio of prolific options:

Three @Patriots have reached 1,000 scrimmage yards in the same season for the first time in team history: Brandin Cooks

Rob Gronkowski

Dion Lewis — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 31, 2017

The Jets didn’t test the Patriots’ starting cornerbacks until their second drive in the third quarter. The pass was incomplete:

That was the first time Stephon Gilmore or Malcolm Butler was targeted this entire game. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) December 31, 2017