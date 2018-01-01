Here are the Patriots’ opponents for the 2018 season

At 13-3, the Patriots wrapped up their regular season with 12-plus wins for the eighth straight year.

According to ESPN, the Patriots will play the following opponents next season:

Home: Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets.

Away: Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets.

Notable games include the team’s third straight regular-season trip to Heinz Field and potentially the first Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers matchup since November 2014.