Morning sports update: James Harrison’s versatile role against the Jets

James Harrison during his Patriots debut against the Jets.
James Harrison during his Patriots debut against the Jets. –AP
By
9:44 AM

College football dominated New Years Day sports, with Georgia winning a thrilling Rose Bowl while Alabama methodically defeated defending champion Clemson. The two SEC teams will meet in the National Championship on Monday, Jan. 8.

Here’s a look at a few other stories from around the world of sports:

James Harrison wasn’t just a pass rushing specialist in his Patriots debut: Signed to presumably aid the Patriots’ pass rush, former Steelers linebacker James Harrison was actually utilized in a variety of roles against the Jets on Sunday.

As NESN’s Doug Kyed explains, Harrison could be the answer for a Patriots defense that has been searching for someone to help set the edge against the run. And given the quality of runnings backs in the AFC playoff picture, Harrison’s contribution in that category could prove pivotal.

Looking at the Patriots’ three possible playoff opponents: The Patriots enjoy a bye week as other AFC playoff teams prepare for wild card weekend. New England’s eventual opponent in the divisional round will be either the Bills, Chiefs or Titans.

All three present varying levels of danger and unique matchup possibilities. (Boston Herald)

Why Celtics fans should be paying attention to the Memphis Grizzlies: Celtics fans have happily watched the Brooklyn Nets’ misfortune over the past few years, as the ensuing stream of lottery picks has bolstered Boston’s roster.

Yet after the Kyrie trade (sending the last Nets pick with it), the Brooklyn watch is over. Of course, Danny Ainge has other possible future lottery picks waiting in the wings. (Boston.com)

Taking a first look at the all-SEC National Championship: With college football’s National Championship matchup set, it’s time to take stock of the Alabama-Georgia matchup.

An SEC monopoly on the game is an undoubted talking point, but there are many other subplots to know before next Monday’s game. (ESPN)

Daily highlight: Georgia’s Nick Chubb broke several tackles on his way to a touchdown during Georgia’s comeback win over Oklahoma in a dramatic Rose Bowl:

