What we learned from ESPN’s report on the Patriots’ changing dynamic

Tom Brady Bill Belichick
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick hoist Super Bowl trophies during the Patriots' victory parade in Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By
10:11 AM

What sinks the Patriots’ dynasty could be tension from within the organization, according to a new report by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.

Wickersham’s story, “For Kraft, Brady and Belichick, is this the beginning of the end?” revealed more details surrounding the growing unrest among the franchise’s long-lasting, championship-driven trio: owner Robert Kraft, quarterback Tom Brady, and head coach Bill Belichick.

Per Wickersham, the trio disagrees on a number of issues, including “Brady’s trainer, body coach and business partner Alex Guerrero; the team’s long-term plans at quarterback; Belichick’s bracing coaching style; and most of all, who will be the last man standing.”

Advertisement

Here’s what we learned about the reported rift among the Patriots:

Kraft ordered Belichick to trade Jimmy Garoppolo.

In a surprising personnel move at the end of October, the Patriots traded backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round draft pick. Following the move, Belichick told reporters that retaining both Brady and Garoppolo was “just not sustainable.”

“It’s definitely not something we wanted to walk away from,” he said at the time. “I felt we rode it out as long as we could.”

Belichick didn’t want to trade Garoppolo, but as Wickersham explains, negotiations were difficult. Brady and Garoppolo share the same agent, Don Yee, which meant the Patriots couldn’t offer the 26-year-old any guarantees about playing time without Brady finding out. Belichick and Kraft met frequently throughout the fall to discuss the quarterback situation.

But things came to head two weeks before the Nov. 1 trade deadline. After an extended meeting between the two, Belichick left with a firm instruction: “Trade Garoppolo because he would not be in the team’s long-term plans, and then, once again, find the best quarterback in the draft and develop him.”

Belichick’s friends told Wickersham that Kraft’s demand left him “furious and demoralized,” while Brady felt “liberated.”

Brady has become less receptive to Belichick’s coaching style.

Advertisement

Over the course of his 18-year tenure with the Patriots, Belichick has instilled pillars of the “Patriot Way” within his players through his emotionless, albeit effective, tendencies. As much as he promotes selflessness and accountability, Belichick has made it clear that nobody’s job is safe — not even Brady’s.

He would often react to Brady’s missed passes by saying, “The quarterback at Foxborough High could make that throw,” during Monday morning film sessions. While Brady used to expect those jabs — and be OK with them — he’s become less receptive. The breaking point reportedly came after the team’s win over Houston in the divisional playoff round last season.

Although the Patriots defeated the Texans, 34-16, Belichick took issue with Brady’s performance: 18-for-38, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. While replaying one of his Brady’s interceptions in front of the team, he said, “This will get us beat,” adding that they were “lucky” to come away with the victory.

Brady has reportedly told other players and Patriots staffers that Belichick’s “negativity and cynicism have gotten old.” With all that he has accomplished in his career, Brady believes he should no longer be subject to such grief.

Brady was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week a league-high three times, but has yet to earn “Patriot of the Week” honors from Belichick — something he has noted to staff members a few times.

Alex Guerrero continues to be a divisive figure within the organization.

Wickersham’s story corroborates The Boston Globe’s earlier report that Belichick had restricted trainer Alex Guerrero’s team access because his treatment of multiple players had created conflict with the team’s official medical staff.

Advertisement

According to Wickersham, the Kraft-Brady-Belichick rift began surfacing following the release of The TB12 Method in September. “That’s where a lot of these problems started,” said a friend of Brady, who claims that “Tom changed.”

While Belichick preferred that players visit Patriots doctors, players believed visiting Guerrero could be an opportunity to earn Brady’s trust. Wickersham reports that multiple players consulted with coaches and staff members about whom they should seek treatment from. It was Brady versus the team.

The veteran quarterback appears to have ascended to a management-like position on the Patriots, with new players often addressing him as “sir.”

Wickersham’s story also highlighted a few telling anecdotes:

  • Brady would tell teammates, “Bill’s answer to everything is to lift more weights,” which is advice that conflicts with the TB12 method’s emphasis on pliability and resistance training.
  • Although Belichick still permits players to visit the TB12 Sports Therapy Center for Guerrero’s treatment, many players told coaches and staff members that they were under the impression that Belichick had completely banned them from working with Guerrero.
  • After Garoppolo injured his shoulder in his second start with the Patriots last season, he set up an appointment with Guerrero at the TB12 center. But when he arrived for his scheduled session, nobody was there and the door was locked. He called TB12 trainers, but nobody picked up. Garoppolo instead ended up working with a team trainer that night.

There’s a ‘lingering sadness’ around the team.

Brady, Belichick, and Kraft were supposed to meet in late December to “clear the air,” but the conversation never happened. Wickersham believes the conversation likely won’t take place until after the season.

According to those interviewed, many fear that this year may be the trio’s finale. With offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as hot commodities on the coaching market, things are expected to be different next season — regardless of what happens with Kraft, Brady, and Belichick.

In the meantime, the trio is still poised to make a run at their record sixth Super Bowl championship in spite of the underlying changes in dynamic.

“Bill’s done a phenomenal job of holding the building together,” a Patriots official told Wickersham.

While managing his evolving relationships with Kraft and Brady, Belichick has also become “good friends” with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, according to Wickersham. Following the conclusion of the regular season, the two reportedly had a lengthy meeting when Goodell visited Foxborough.

TOPICS: New England Patriots Bill Belichick Tom Brady
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
2017 NFL All-Pro team
NFL
Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski earn AP First-Team All-Pro honors January 5, 2018 | 12:28 PM
Tom Brady Bill Belichick New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Read the Patriots’ statement in response to media reports about the state of the team January 5, 2018 | 11:21 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Read Tom Brady's agent's statement on the ESPN report January 5, 2018 | 10:40 AM
Foxborough MA 12/31/17 New England Patriots fans using blankets and ski goggles to keep warm during their game against the New York Jets during first half action at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
New England Patriots
Patriots covering New England's homeless with game blankets January 5, 2018 | 9:46 AM
Tom Brady Bill Belichick
New England Patriots
ESPN report claims growing tensions among Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft January 5, 2018 | 6:31 AM
Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown is fired up for his first playoff series.
Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown channeled his inner Patriot during the snowstorm January 4, 2018 | 7:11 PM
Daniel Bard
Sports Q
Debate: Who was, or is, the most impressive Red Sox relief pitcher? January 4, 2018 | 6:41 PM
Kyrie Irving LeBron James
Boston Celtics
Chad Finn: Could the Celtics end LeBron's reign in the East? January 4, 2018 | 6:37 PM
Paul Pierce Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Paul Pierce on Isaiah Thomas tribute video: 'Well, you could Instagram it' January 4, 2018 | 5:15 PM
Carmen Cozza Yale football
College Sports
Carm Cozza, Yale's Hall of Fame football coach, dies at 87 January 4, 2018 | 3:06 PM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
New England Patriots
The Patriots took 'No Days Off' to a new level during Thursday’s snowstorm January 4, 2018 | 12:45 PM
Charlie McAvoy Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Bruins-Panthers game postponed because of storm January 4, 2018 | 10:47 AM
Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge confirms Isaiah Thomas tribute video will be Feb. 11 January 4, 2018 | 10:24 AM
Isaiah Thomas Danny Ainge
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas on Danny Ainge: 'We're good' January 4, 2018 | 9:39 AM
Kyrie Irving and Aly Raisman shake hands after Celtics-Cavs (1/3/18)
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving gave his jersey to Aly Raisman after Celtics' win over Cavs January 4, 2018 | 9:33 AM
Isaiah Thomas at TD Garden during the Celtics-Cavs game on Wednesday night.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas on video tribute: 'I'm not taking nothing from Paul Pierce' January 4, 2018 | 9:30 AM
Media
Chad Finn: ESPN’s announcers see a very different Nick Saban than we do January 4, 2018 | 8:58 AM
Terry Rozier Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Rozier scores 20, leads Celtics to 102-88 win over Cavaliers January 3, 2018 | 11:17 PM
Foxborough, Ma- Dec. 31, 2017- Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff- Piles of snow outside a bitter cold Gillette Stadium for a Patriots game against the Jets.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick doesn't allow snow days—and Patriots players are well aware January 3, 2018 | 7:47 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez yells from the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against California in Berkeley, Calif. Arizona has fired Rodriguez after a notice of claim was filed with the state attorney general's office alleging he ran a hostile workplace. The Arizona Daily Star revealed the notice of claim on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, after making a public-records request. Athletic director Dave Heeke issued a statement saying the athletics department decided to go in a new direction after evaluating the program. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
College Sports
Ex-assistant to fired Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez wants $7.5 million January 3, 2018 | 5:58 PM
NFL referee Jeff Triplette ejects Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. To the left is Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Jesse Davis (77). (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
NFL
Dolphins coach: Brawl involving Jarvis Landry was 'embarrassing' January 3, 2018 | 5:54 PM
Tommy Heinsohn Mike Gorman
Boston Celtics
Mike Gorman: 'I'm kind of tired with Isaiah' January 3, 2018 | 4:15 PM
Isaiah Thomas Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
In some ways, Isaiah Thomas will always be a Celtic January 3, 2018 | 3:25 PM
NFL
Gruden: There's 'good chance' he'll return as Raiders coach January 3, 2018 | 11:23 AM
LeBron James Kyrie Irving
Boston Celtics
What the Celtics are saying about the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of their mid-season rematch January 3, 2018 | 10:33 AM
Tom Brady portrayed in the TB Times from Dec. 31, 2017.
New England Patriots
Here's what Tom Brady had to say about the 'TB Times' illustrations January 3, 2018 | 10:18 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks with head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady reacted to possibility of Josh McDaniels' departure January 3, 2018 | 8:55 AM
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) directs his players before a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
New England Patriots
Patriots' road to the Super Bowl is paved with awful AFC doormats January 3, 2018 | 8:25 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
25 NBA players weigh in on whether Kyrie Irving plays differently in Boston than in Cleveland January 3, 2018 | 7:12 AM
Charlie McAvoy Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
3 things we learned from the Bruins' 5-1 win over the Islanders January 3, 2018 | 7:04 AM