Read Alex Guerrero’s statement: ‘In my own words’

Alex Guerrero released a statement Friday evening, in response to the growing concern about his involvement with the Patriots. Called “In my own words,” Guerrero addressed the claims laid out in Seth Wickersham’s recent story on the changing dynamic within the Patriots organization.

“Over the past few years, many people have tried to paint a picture of who I am,” he wrote. “But none of these pictures has been complete.”

Guerrero is not only quarterback Tom Brady’s friend and business partner, but also his longtime trainer. He is credited with introducing Brady to holistic medicine and pliability — two core principles of the TB12 method. As much as Brady has praised Guerrero for his unconventional approach to health, however, others have vilified him for his controversial background.

“I get that many of my beliefs are not mainstream, and I know they may differ from others,” his statement continues. “But they reflect my experience from over 22 years of practice working with some of the best athletes in the world. I understand that some people may disagree with me about how to treat injuries or how to train in order to maximize potential. I welcome this and think it is normal and healthy in all careers, because it helps everyone learn, grow, and improve.”

According to Wickersham’s report, Guerrero has created a divide between himself and the team’s official medical staff — with head coach Bill Belichick preferring players seek treatment from Patriots trainers, and Tom Brady preferring to seek treatment from Guerrero and TB12 trainers.

In December, the Boston Globe‘s Bob Hohler reported that Belichick made the decision to limit Guerrero’s access to the team, in order to reduce the tension within the organization. The 52-year-old is now banned from team planes and the sidelines, and can only treat Brady in his Gillette Stadium office. Other players are still permitted to visit him at the TB12 Sports Therapy Center.

The Boston Sports Journal‘s Greg Bedard estimates that Guerrero works with 20 Patriots, including Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski. While stories have emerged claiming Guerrero has advised players to go against recommendations from team doctors, he argues that’s not the case.

“Throughout my career, I have been blessed to work with many remarkable athletes in a variety of sports,” Guerrero writes. “With every one of these clients, my only goal has been to help them bring forth positive changes in their body and mind. I have always tried to be respectful of the staff each player answers to, and I have never tried to create divisiveness or conflict.”

“My ultimate goal has always been to do my very best to help the player get back on the field and help their team,” he continues. “I have never had any motive other than that. My approach is and always has been to give people information based on my beliefs — then let them follow their own path toward what they believe works best for them. Ultimately every decision is up to each individual athlete.”

Guerrero closed his statement by expressing gratitude for those who have supported him throughout his career. He gave a shoutout to Brady, calling it “a privilege working alongside someone with his commitment and discipline.” He also thanked the Patriots organization, team owner Robert Kraft, as well as “his coaches and staff,” but did not specifically mention Belichick.