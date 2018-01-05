Read the Patriots’ statement in response to media reports about the state of the team

The Patriots have a message for those who have been monitoring the ongoing storylines regarding the evolving dynamic of their team leaders, owner Robert Kraft, quarterback Tom Brady, and head coach Bill Belichick.

Multiple media reports are “unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated, or flat-out inaccurate.” The team is pursuing a common goal: winning the Super Bowl.

In a joint statement Friday morning, the trio released the following:

“For the past 18 years, the three of us have enjoyed a very good and productive working relationship. In recent days, there have been multiple media reports that have speculated theories that are unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated or flat out inaccurate. The three of us share a common goal. We look forward to the enormous challenge of competing in the postseason and the opportunity to work together in the future, just as we have for the past 18 years. It is unfortunate that there is even a need for us to response to these fallacies. As our actions have shown, we stand united.”