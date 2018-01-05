Tom Brady’s agent on ESPN’s report: ‘Don’t believe everything you read’

Following ESPN’s report that the rift among owner Robert Kraft, quarterback Tom Brady, and coach Bill Belichick is growing, Brady’s agent, Don Yee, released the following statement:

“I don’t really know what to say — it’s tough to have a response since it didn’t appear to me to have one on-the-record quote. All I can suggest is don’t believe everything you read.”

Yee’s message is along the same lines of Belichick’s past responses to reports on the organization’s growing unrest. When Wickersham published an story on the topic in November, Belichick wrote it off as “fake news.”

“As usual, I think a lot of comments that were in the article you’re referring to aren’t attributed to anybody — if I am not mistaken,” Belichick said WEEI’s Dale & Holley with Keefe. “I don’t think anybody said anything. This is just a general random opinion about I’m not sure exactly what.”