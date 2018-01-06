Robert Kraft says he did not order Bill Belichick to trade Jimmy Garoppolo

"I am telling you, it’s fiction.”

Tom Brady Robert Kraft
Robert Kraft shakes hands with Tom Brady, August, 31, 2017. –Winslow Townson / AP
By
2:15 PM

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has doubled down on his efforts to rebuff the ESPN report that detailed alleged turmoil within his organization.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated published Saturday morning, the 76-year-old businessman told Peter King that he did not order coach Bill Belichick to trade New England’s former backup quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, as ESPN’s Seth Wickersham reported. Calling Wickersham’s retelling of the trade “a total fabrication and fiction,” Kraft rebuked the reporter’s claims with his own version of what happened.

According to Wickersham, Kraft and Belichick met for nearly half a day in mid-October to discuss the team’s quarterback situation. Following their lengthy discussion, Wickersham reported that Belichick left with a “clear mandate.” He was to trade Garoppolo because the 26-year-old “would not be in the team’s long-term plans.”

Advertisement

“Belichick was furious and demoralized, according to friends,” Wickersham writes.

According to Kraft, however, it was actually Belichick who initiated talks of trading Garoppolo this season.

The Monday before the NFL trade deadline, Kraft said Belichick called to share that he had reached a deal with the San Francisco 49ers: Garoppolo for a second-round draft pick.

“Bill asked me if I was OK with this,” Kraft told SI. “I was really taken aback a little bit. I wanted to think about it. I talked to Jonathan [Kraft], who was okay with it, and I called Bill back and said, ‘OK.'”

Prior to that conversation, Kraft said he and Belichick had not discussed the possibility of trading Garoppolo since June.

Kraft told King: “Until Monday at the trade deadline — I believe that was Oct. 30 — the last time I talked to Bill about Jimmy’s situation was in a group with Bill, Jonathan, [director of player personnel] Nick Caserio … a small group of us, I think in June. That is the last time I talked to Bill about it.”

Kraft, Belichick, and quarterback Tom Brady issued a joint statement on Friday that claimed stories about their team’s dynamic “have speculated theories that are unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated or flat-out inaccurate.”

Advertisement

Brady’s agent, Don Yee, who is also Garoppolo’s agent, also released a statement, writing “don’t believe everything you read.”

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
ESPN Donovan McNabb Eric Davis
Media
McNabb, Davis out at ESPN after sex misconduct investigation January 6, 2018 | 1:08 PM
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 18: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics dunks the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 18, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum is quietly putting together an impressive dunk reel January 6, 2018 | 12:56 PM
Yard Goats Yoga Baseball
Local News
Hartford Yard Goats offering yoga with goats January 6, 2018 | 11:23 AM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart scores 18, Boston tops Minnesota 91-84 January 5, 2018 | 10:58 PM
Foxborough MA 10/01/17 New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on the field before they play the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
New England Patriots
Bears interview Pat Shurmur and Josh McDaniels for coaching job January 5, 2018 | 8:18 PM
Alex Guerrero TB12 trainer New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Read Alex Guerrero's statement: 'In my own words' January 5, 2018 | 6:45 PM
Tom Brady Jimmy Garoppolo Bill Belichick
New England Patriots
Despite what fans might think, this is not a Patriot hit job by ESPN January 5, 2018 | 4:19 PM
Jon Gruden Oakland Raiders
NFL
AP source: Raiders to announce Gruden hiring next Tuesday January 5, 2018 | 2:36 PM
Matt Patricia New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Giants interview Matt Patricia for head coach opening January 5, 2018 | 2:27 PM
Bill Belichick New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Could this season be Bill Belichick's last in New England? January 5, 2018 | 1:54 PM
2017 NFL All-Pro team
NFL
Brady, Gronkowski earn AP First-Team All-Pro honors January 5, 2018 | 12:28 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Dodgers reportedly approached the Red Sox about a Jackie Bradley-Yasel Puig trade January 5, 2018 | 12:08 PM
Tom Brady Bill Belichick New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Read the Patriots’ statement in response to media reports about the state of the team January 5, 2018 | 11:21 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Read Tom Brady's agent's statement on the ESPN report January 5, 2018 | 10:40 AM
Tom Brady Bill Belichick
New England Patriots
4 things we learned from ESPN's report on the Patriots' changing dynamic January 5, 2018 | 10:11 AM
Foxborough MA 12/31/17 New England Patriots fans using blankets and ski goggles to keep warm during their game against the New York Jets during first half action at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
New England Patriots
Patriots covering New England's homeless with game blankets January 5, 2018 | 9:46 AM
Tom Brady Bill Belichick
New England Patriots
ESPN report claims growing tensions among Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft January 5, 2018 | 6:31 AM
Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown is fired up for his first playoff series.
Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown channeled his inner Patriot during the snowstorm January 4, 2018 | 7:11 PM
Daniel Bard
Sports Q
Debate: Who was, or is, the most impressive Red Sox relief pitcher? January 4, 2018 | 6:41 PM
Kyrie Irving LeBron James
Boston Celtics
Chad Finn: Could the Celtics end LeBron's reign in the East? January 4, 2018 | 6:37 PM
Paul Pierce Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Paul Pierce on Isaiah Thomas tribute video: 'Well, you could Instagram it' January 4, 2018 | 5:15 PM
Carmen Cozza Yale football
College Sports
Carm Cozza, Yale's Hall of Fame football coach, dies at 87 January 4, 2018 | 3:06 PM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
New England Patriots
The Patriots took 'No Days Off' to a new level during Thursday’s snowstorm January 4, 2018 | 12:45 PM
Charlie McAvoy Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Bruins-Panthers game postponed because of storm January 4, 2018 | 10:47 AM
Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge confirms Isaiah Thomas tribute video will be Feb. 11 January 4, 2018 | 10:24 AM
Isaiah Thomas Danny Ainge
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas on Danny Ainge: 'We're good' January 4, 2018 | 9:39 AM
Kyrie Irving and Aly Raisman shake hands after Celtics-Cavs (1/3/18)
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving gave his jersey to Aly Raisman after Celtics' win over Cavs January 4, 2018 | 9:33 AM
Isaiah Thomas at TD Garden during the Celtics-Cavs game on Wednesday night.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas on video tribute: 'I'm not taking nothing from Paul Pierce' January 4, 2018 | 9:30 AM
Media
Chad Finn: ESPN’s announcers see a very different Nick Saban than we do January 4, 2018 | 8:58 AM
Terry Rozier Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Rozier scores 20, leads Celtics to 102-88 win over Cavaliers January 3, 2018 | 11:17 PM