Tom Brady responded to ESPN’s latest report about the Patriots

"I think for so long we've proven that we're able to ignore the noise."

Tom Brady Patriots
Tom Brady huddles with teammates during the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
January 6, 2018

Tom Brady addressed the reported growing tension within the Patriots organization, during halftime of Saturday afternoon’s wild-card playoff contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans.

The 40-year-old quarterback told Westwood One’s Jim Gray that, to him, the team’s current working environment is the same as it has been throughout his tenure in New England — despite recent media reports suggesting otherwise.

“I see it as I’ve seen it for the last 18 years,” he said. “That we’re all there to do a job and that’s to go out and do our best to help the team win. That’s been very consistent here. That’s been a big reason why our team has been so successful, and I don’t see that any different going into this week.”

Advertisement

Brady’s comments are along similar lines of what he expressed in his joint statement with coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft, following ESPN’s Seth Wickersham’s latest report on the changing dynamics among the trio.

According to Wickersham, the group has had multiple disagreements “over Brady’s trainer, body coach and business partner Alex Guerrero; over the team’s long-term plans at quarterback; over Belichick’s bracing coaching style; and most of all, over who will be the last man standing.”

But the team has continued to rebuff any notion of an alleged rift.

In an interview published by Sports Illustrated Saturday morning, Kraft called Wickersham’s reporting on the Jimmy Garoppolo trade “total fabrication and fiction.” The 76-year-old businessman told Peter King that he did not order Belichick to trade New England’s former backup quarterback, as Wickersham had detailed in his story.

Brady — who Wickersham wrote seemed “liberated” by the Garoppolo trade — said it’s “very interesting” to read about himself in the news and learn how others perceive him. The quarterback noted there’s sometimes a dichotomy between his “own personal feelings” and what the media may speculate them to be.

“I have my own thoughts and feelings about those experiences,” he told Gray. “As I’ve said before, I’m a very positive person, so when I read things that are disparaging about somebody or someone or some thing, those are the things that probably bother me because I think those are completely untrue. They’re very different from the core of the person that I am because I don’t let a lot of negatively thoughts really enter my mind.”

Advertisement

Brady said he doesn’t think the reports, regardless of whether they are true or false, have generated any tension among the Patriots — adding that the group will only become “fractured” if they allow the rumors to manifest themselves.

“In so many ways, the adversity that our team has faced over the years only makes us stronger,” he said. “I think for so long we’ve proven that we’re able to ignore the noise. We do our job. We speak for ourselves and we focus on what we need to do to let the team win.”

That’s all Brady is focused on: winning. While he understands unparalleled levels of success come with heightened attention, he also knows the importance of not allowing outside chatter distract the players from their goal.

“We have a great opportunity as a team,” he said. “To let anything get in the way of that and all the hard work that people have really put into it and what we’ve achieved, to take away from that, it would be very unfortunate to let this opportunity get away from us.”

In regard to his relationships with Belichick and Kraft, Brady shared everything — from his perspective — is great with both men. He called Kraft “a second father” to him, praised Belichick for his influence on his career, and expressed gratitude for his time in New England.

“I have a great relationship with Coach Belichick,” he said. “We’ve worked together for 18 years. There’s no coach I’d rather play for, and I’ve loved my experience here. I certainly couldn’t be the player I am today without playing for such a great coach. I see these as all positive things — that obviously doesn’t sell many newspapers.”

Advertisement

“I can only speak for myself, and really, my relationships with everybody that I deal with I feel are so positive,” he continued. “To think anything differently of that is complete nonsense. So I love the fact where we’re at as a team.”

As for whether he will finish his career as Patriot?

Brady acknowledged he is well-aware that things certainly have the capability to change. After all, as he previously pointed out to Gray, Michael Jordan played for the Washington Wizards and Joe Montana played for the Kansas City Chiefs. The 40-year-old knows happy endings in sports are rare and plans to keep things in perspective as he moves forward.

“I know careers change,” he said. “They change places. Great players change. Coaches change. Ownership changes. That’s just the way it is. I think there’s a humility that you understand you’re not bigger than any of this. I believe I’m certainly not. I love this team, I love this organization, and hopefully we can go out and make everybody proud by finishing this season the right way.”

TOPICS: New England Patriots Tom Brady Bill Belichick
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Jon Gruden Oakland Raiders
NFL
Jon Gruden is officially returning to the NFL as a head coach January 6, 2018 | 9:53 PM
Boston Bruins
Bergeron scores 4 goals for Bruins in 7-1 win over Carolina January 6, 2018 | 9:47 PM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Tatum helps Celtics edge Nets for sixth straight victory January 6, 2018 | 8:52 PM
Titans Chiefs wild card playoffs
NFL
Titans rally from 21-3 hole, beat Chiefs 22-21 in playoffs January 6, 2018 | 8:08 PM
Tom Brady Robert Kraft
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft says he did not order Bill Belichick to trade Garoppolo January 6, 2018 | 2:15 PM
ESPN Donovan McNabb Eric Davis
Media
McNabb, Davis out at ESPN after sex misconduct investigation January 6, 2018 | 1:08 PM
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 18: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics dunks the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 18, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum is quietly putting together an impressive dunk reel January 6, 2018 | 12:56 PM
Yard Goats Yoga Baseball
Local News
The Hartford Yard Goats are offering yoga—with goats January 6, 2018 | 11:23 AM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart scores 18, Boston tops Minnesota 91-84 January 5, 2018 | 10:58 PM
Foxborough MA 10/01/17 New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on the field before they play the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
New England Patriots
Bears interview Pat Shurmur and Josh McDaniels for coaching job January 5, 2018 | 8:18 PM
Alex Guerrero TB12 trainer New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Read Alex Guerrero's statement: 'In my own words' January 5, 2018 | 6:45 PM
Tom Brady Jimmy Garoppolo Bill Belichick
New England Patriots
Despite what fans might think, this is not a Patriot hit job by ESPN January 5, 2018 | 4:19 PM
Jon Gruden Oakland Raiders
NFL
AP source: Raiders to announce Gruden hiring next Tuesday January 5, 2018 | 2:36 PM
Matt Patricia New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Giants interview Matt Patricia for head coach opening January 5, 2018 | 2:27 PM
Bill Belichick New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Could this season be Bill Belichick's last in New England? January 5, 2018 | 1:54 PM
2017 NFL All-Pro team
NFL
Brady, Gronkowski earn AP First-Team All-Pro honors January 5, 2018 | 12:28 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Dodgers reportedly approached the Red Sox about a Jackie Bradley-Yasel Puig trade January 5, 2018 | 12:08 PM
Tom Brady Bill Belichick New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Read the Patriots’ statement in response to media reports about the state of the team January 5, 2018 | 11:21 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Read Tom Brady's agent's statement on the ESPN report January 5, 2018 | 10:40 AM
Tom Brady Bill Belichick
New England Patriots
4 things we learned from ESPN's report on the Patriots' changing dynamic January 5, 2018 | 10:11 AM
Foxborough MA 12/31/17 New England Patriots fans using blankets and ski goggles to keep warm during their game against the New York Jets during first half action at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
New England Patriots
Patriots covering New England's homeless with game blankets January 5, 2018 | 9:46 AM
Tom Brady Bill Belichick
New England Patriots
ESPN report claims growing tensions among Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft January 5, 2018 | 6:31 AM
Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown is fired up for his first playoff series.
Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown channeled his inner Patriot during the snowstorm January 4, 2018 | 7:11 PM
Daniel Bard
Sports Q
Debate: Who was, or is, the most impressive Red Sox relief pitcher? January 4, 2018 | 6:41 PM
Kyrie Irving LeBron James
Boston Celtics
Chad Finn: Could the Celtics end LeBron's reign in the East? January 4, 2018 | 6:37 PM
Paul Pierce Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Paul Pierce on Isaiah Thomas tribute video: 'Well, you could Instagram it' January 4, 2018 | 5:15 PM
Carmen Cozza Yale football
College Sports
Carm Cozza, Yale's Hall of Fame football coach, dies at 87 January 4, 2018 | 3:06 PM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
New England Patriots
The Patriots took 'No Days Off' to a new level during Thursday’s snowstorm January 4, 2018 | 12:45 PM
Charlie McAvoy Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Bruins-Panthers game postponed because of storm January 4, 2018 | 10:47 AM
Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge confirms Isaiah Thomas tribute video will be Feb. 11 January 4, 2018 | 10:24 AM