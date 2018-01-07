10 standout stats from the Patriots’ regular season

Tom Brady New England Patriots
Tom Brady directs the Patriots offense in Mexico City against the Raiders. –Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
By
10:42 AM

Another year, another impressive Patriots regular season. As Bill Belichick’s team looks to make its eighth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance, New England fans can also enjoy the fact that their team enters the playoffs as the number one seed for the seventh time since 1990:

Given all of the postseason success in the Brady-Belichick era, it’s possible for Patriots fans to lose appreciation for the achievements of the regular season. Clearly, the ultimate prize remains the Super Bowl. Yet the 2017 Patriots were impressive for a number of reasons.

Here’s a quick look at a few of the notable stats from the regular season:

Tom Brady became the first 40-year-old to lead the NFL in passing yards:

Additionally, Brady set a new standard for quadragenarian quarterbacks:

Despite being prolific in previous years, the 2017 Brady-led offense made its own mark:

For the first time in the Belichick era, three Patriots scored at least five rushing touchdowns. The closest New England came to this in any other season since 2001 was 2008 (LaMont Jordan needed one more touchdown):

Rob Gronkowski finished with 69 catches in the regular season. And he was certainly aware of it:

Gronkowski also became the first Patriots tight end to lead the team in receptions in separate seasons since Ben Coates (who did so five times between 1993-1998):

The Patriots led the NFL in total first downs (389). The difference between New England and second place Tampa Bay is the same as the difference between Tampa Bay and 12th place Carolina:

Dion Lewis broke the record of a Hall of Fame running back:

Lewis also ranked among the NFL’s top running backs in several advanced stats, including yards after contact and tackles avoided.

The Patriots defense ranked 29th in yards allowed, but fifth in points allowed:

James Harrison’s two sacks in his Patriots debut were also the final two plays of the regular season. It was his 18th multi-sack game of his career:

