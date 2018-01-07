A quick look at the Titans, the Patriots’ divisional round opponent

How they got here: Tennessee overcame an 18-point halftime deficit on the road to defeat Kansas City, 22-21, in the wild-card round.

Briefly: The Titans were plagued by slow starts in the regular season, going 7-1 when they scored first and 2-6 when they didn’t. Over the final six games of the regular season, they scored just 9 first-quarter points, 6 of which came against the Colts in Week 12, and averaged just 9.7 points per first half. They went 3-3 in that stretch.

The wild-card contest against the Chiefs was no different. They managed just a field goal in the first two frames.

But in the second half, Dick LeBeau’s defense held the Chiefs scoreless and Mariota and running back Derrick Henry led the comeback. Over the final two quarters, Mariota completed 12 of 18 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns, including one to himself, and Henry ran for 114 of his career-high 156 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Indeed, going 7 for 7 on third down will greatly help the comeback cause. (On those third downs, Mariota went 4 for 4 for 39 yards and the touchdown to himself, and he ran twice for 28 yards. Henry broke off a 22-yard run on a third and 10.)

The defense stacked the box against rookie Kareem Hunt, holding the league’s leading rusher to 42 yards on 11 carries. The run defense, which finished the regular season ranked fourth at 88.8 yards per game, gave up just 69 yards to the Chiefs, who averaged 118.9 yards per game on ground (ninth in the league) entering the playoffs. Just five times in the regular season and only twice since Week 6 did an opponent rush for more than 100 yards against the Titans.

Mariota leads the NFL in fourth-quarter and overtime comebacks this season with five. And Tennessee is now 2-14 with Mariota when trailing by 14 or more points. And both wins were against the Chiefs.

“I’m part of a great team. I’m part of a group of guys that really believe in each other,” Mariota said. “And it’s something special.”

