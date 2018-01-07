Bill Belichick reportedly makes over $10 million a year

Bill Belichick New England Patriots
Bill Belichick runs onto the field. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
2:45 PM

Coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots have managed to keep the terms of Belichick’s contract relatively under wraps throughout his tenure in New England.

But recent speculation that the 65-year-old could be on the hunt for a new coaching gig — coupled with Jon Gruden’s reported 10-year, $100 million deal with the Oakland Raiders — has generated heightened interest surrounding just how much Belichick earns per year.

According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Belichick brings home more than $10 million annually. Pro Football Talk corroborated Mortensen’s sources, specifying that Belichick is thought to make $12.5 million per year.

Unsurprisingly, both reported figures are considerably higher than Belichick’s estimated payout from his initial contract with the Patriots in 2000.

Advertisement

According to the Hartford Courant, Belichick’s first deal in New England was scheduled to average more than $2 million annually over five years. Owner Robert Kraft, however, announced a two-year extension in 2003 that not only secured his position through the end of the 2006 season, but also likely restructured the remaining two years of his contract. The pair declined to discuss details at the time.

Belichick returned as head coach to start the 2007 season, which meant he must have, at some point, agreed to another extension. ESPN reported in September of that year the latest terms would keep Belichick on the sidelines through the 2013 season. Kraft once again declined to comment on the decision at the time, but Belichick’s salary was reported to be “in the $4.2 million range,” or possibly higher.

“I don’t talk about contracts, but I would say I like working here,” he told reporters in 2007. “I like the organization — ownership, coaches, scouts, players, and the guys I work with. I appreciate the opportunity to work here and it’s a good situation. I don’t see that changing anytime soon.”

Forbes revealed in 2010 that Belichick’s yearly salary was $7.5 million, which made him the highest paid coach in the NFL until New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton took over the top spot with a reported salary of $8 million in 2013. Forbes continued to use the $7.5 million figure as Belichick’s salary for the 2011, 2012, and 2013 editions of its annual list of the highest paid coaches — despite not being completely certain of its exactness.

Advertisement

“The Patriots have never publicly confirmed Belichick’s contract details, but industry pundits have little doubt that the long-term extension he signed in 2007 is north of the roughly $7 million annually that Mike Holmgren was getting from the Seattle Seahawks,” Forbes wrote in 2011.

Belichick once again returned as head coach in September 2013, meaning agreement for yet another contract extension had been reached. While it was unclear how long the latest deal will last — and when it was signed — NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Belichick will be in New England for “a long time.”

“I don’t talk about my personal contract situation, sorry,” Belichick told reporters following the announcement.

Whether or not the Patriots’ current season will be Belichick’s last is still to be determined, but Kraft recently told Sports Illustrated‘s Peter King that he “absolutely” expects the coach to return in fall of 2018.

TOPICS: New England Patriots Bill Belichick
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Marcus Mariota Tennessee Titans
NFL
Marcus Mariota proved Gisele wrong with this wild play against the Chiefs January 7, 2018 | 12:22 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
10 standout stats from the Patriots' regular season January 7, 2018 | 10:42 AM
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 6: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins celebrates with Brad Marchand #63 after scoring against the Carolina Hurricanesduring the first period at TD Garden on January 6, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Bruins
What we learned from the Bruins' 7-1 win over the Hurricanes January 7, 2018 | 9:42 AM
Boston Bruins
Watch all four of Patrice Bergeron's goals January 7, 2018 | 9:31 AM
Falcons Rams wild card
NFL
Falcons hitting road back to Super Bowl with 26-13 win in LA January 7, 2018 | 2:43 AM
Jon Gruden Oakland Raiders
NFL
Jon Gruden is officially returning to the NFL as a head coach January 6, 2018 | 9:53 PM
Boston Bruins
Bergeron scores 4 goals for Bruins in 7-1 win over Carolina January 6, 2018 | 9:47 PM
Tom Brady Patriots
New England Patriots
Tom Brady responded to ESPN's latest report about the Patriots January 6, 2018 | 8:53 PM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Tatum helps Celtics edge Nets for sixth straight victory January 6, 2018 | 8:52 PM
Titans Chiefs wild card playoffs
NFL
Titans rally from 21-3 hole, beat Chiefs 22-21 in playoffs January 6, 2018 | 8:08 PM
Tom Brady Robert Kraft
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft says he did not order Bill Belichick to trade Garoppolo January 6, 2018 | 2:15 PM
ESPN Donovan McNabb Eric Davis
Media
McNabb, Davis out at ESPN after sex misconduct investigation January 6, 2018 | 1:08 PM
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 18: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics dunks the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 18, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum is quietly putting together an impressive dunk reel January 6, 2018 | 12:56 PM
Yard Goats Yoga Baseball
Local News
The Hartford Yard Goats are offering yoga—with goats January 6, 2018 | 11:23 AM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart scores 18, Boston tops Minnesota 91-84 January 5, 2018 | 10:58 PM
Foxborough MA 10/01/17 New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on the field before they play the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
New England Patriots
Bears interview Pat Shurmur and Josh McDaniels for coaching job January 5, 2018 | 8:18 PM
Alex Guerrero TB12 trainer New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Read Alex Guerrero's statement: 'In my own words' January 5, 2018 | 6:45 PM
Tom Brady Jimmy Garoppolo Bill Belichick
New England Patriots
Despite what fans might think, this is not a Patriot hit job by ESPN January 5, 2018 | 4:19 PM
Jon Gruden Oakland Raiders
NFL
AP source: Raiders to announce Gruden hiring next Tuesday January 5, 2018 | 2:36 PM
Matt Patricia New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Giants interview Matt Patricia for head coach opening January 5, 2018 | 2:27 PM
Bill Belichick New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Could this season be Bill Belichick's last in New England? January 5, 2018 | 1:54 PM
2017 NFL All-Pro team
NFL
Brady, Gronkowski earn AP First-Team All-Pro honors January 5, 2018 | 12:28 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Dodgers reportedly approached the Red Sox about a Jackie Bradley-Yasel Puig trade January 5, 2018 | 12:08 PM
Tom Brady Bill Belichick New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Read the Patriots’ statement in response to media reports about the state of the team January 5, 2018 | 11:21 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Read Tom Brady's agent's statement on the ESPN report January 5, 2018 | 10:40 AM
Tom Brady Bill Belichick
New England Patriots
4 things we learned from ESPN's report on the Patriots' changing dynamic January 5, 2018 | 10:11 AM
Foxborough MA 12/31/17 New England Patriots fans using blankets and ski goggles to keep warm during their game against the New York Jets during first half action at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
New England Patriots
Patriots covering New England's homeless with game blankets January 5, 2018 | 9:46 AM
Tom Brady Bill Belichick
New England Patriots
ESPN report claims growing tensions among Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft January 5, 2018 | 6:31 AM
Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown is fired up for his first playoff series.
Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown channeled his inner Patriot during the snowstorm January 4, 2018 | 7:11 PM
Daniel Bard
Sports Q
Debate: Who was, or is, the most impressive Red Sox relief pitcher? January 4, 2018 | 6:41 PM