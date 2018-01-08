Rob Gronkowski joked about Tom Brady during Showtime stand-up

"I don't know how that's possible."

By
10:41 AM

Since entering the NFL, Rob Gronkowski has been one of the best at his position in the league. The same might not quite be true of Gronkowski’s standing in the comedy world.

In his recently launched Showtime special, “Unsportsmanlike Comedy With Rob Gronkowski,” the Patriots’ tight end tried his hand at stand-up.

Tom Brady inevitably came up in Gronkowski’s routine, as did avocado ice cream:

