Morning sports update: Matthew Slater responded to rumors of Bill Belichick’s possible departure

Alabama stormed back from a 13-0 deficit at halftime to win the National Championship over Georgia in overtime on Monday night, 26-23.

Here’s a look at a few other stories from around the world of sports:

Matthew Slater noted that “tomorrow’s not guaranteed” in response to Belichick rumors: When asked if he had a reaction to the reports that Bill Belichick could leave the Patriots following the season for the New York Giants, special teams ace Matthew Slater said the following:

I’m just focused on preparing for the Tennessee Titans with Coach Bill Belichick as my head coach for the 2017 season. I think everyone in that locker room feels the same way. The nature of professional football is tomorrow’s not guaranteed to anyone; players, coaches. That’s life. Tomorrow’s not guaranteed to anyone, so we’re just going to focus on what we can focus on, control the day, focus on the day and take it from there.

Patriots offensive lineman David Andrews was excited for Georgia’s National Championship bid: Though the Bulldogs ultimately came up short in the National Championship against Alabama, former Georgia lineman (and current Patriot) David Andrews contributed an inspiring pregame tweet:

Andrews also shared his thoughts on the Patriots’ locker room “blocking out noise“:

I think it’s just everyone’s commitment to this team. No one’s in there for themselves. We’re all in here to play for each other. When you have guys like that in that locker room, I think that’s a credit to everyone in that locker room, the coaches, the way this team’s put together. There are so many things that go into it, but we’ve got a great group of guys and we all know what the common end goal is here, and we’re not focused on other things outside of that.

Red Sox have reportedly reached a deal with catcher Oscar Hernandez:

Source: #RedSox have deal with former #Dbacks catcher Oscar Hernandez. — Alex Kolodziej (@AKolodziejFRS) January 9, 2018

A fascinating recruiting tidbit from the Alabama-Georgia National Championship game:

DeVonta Smith, who had the game-winning TD, was committed to Georgia for some time while in high school. Alabama offered Tua Tagovailoa only after they lost the commitment of Jake Fromm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 9, 2018

Daily highlight: A look at the various calls of the National Championship-winning touchdown: