Tom Brady is releasing a documentary series called ‘Tom vs. Time’

By
2:59 PM

Fans have seen Tom Brady battle Father Time on the football field for years. But the inner-workings behind the 40-year-old quarterback’s unprecedented peak performance is now coming to their computer screens.

In a new Facebook Watch docu-series called “Tom vs. Time,” Brady will welcome viewers with a never-before-seen peek into his private life. Created by filmmaker Gotham Chopra, the six episodes will not only track his quest for a sixth Super Bowl ring, but also highlight some of the off-field challenges that come with his commitment to football.

“I have thought for many years how cool it would be to show fans other aspects of my life and interact with them in a different way,” Brady said in a press release. “I have been a part of features in magazines, newspapers and TV shows, but I’ve never tried anything like what we decided to do with this docu-series. I hope fans enjoy seeing what we captured.”

One of the primary topics covered will be Brady’s familial relationships, including those with his wife, Gisele Bündchen; young children, Jack, 10, Ben, 8, and Vivian, 5; and parents, Tom Sr. and Galynn. While Brady frequently shares images of his family on social media, “Tom vs. Time” will take that look-in one step further.

The series will also showcase the mental and physical preparations that go into perfecting his craft, as well as the balancing act of personal and professional obligations. Fittingly, the minute-long trailer splices together clips of intimate moments from both Brady’s home life and the football field.

“What are you willing to do and what are you willing to give up to be the best you can be?” Brady says in the voiceover. “You only have so much energy and the clock is ticking on all of us. If you’re going to compete against me, you better be willing to give up your life. Because I’m giving up mine.”

Chopra, a Boston native, said he wanted to work with the five-time Super Bowl champion and produce the concept as a way “to get an inside look and see that he’s not some alien or genetic freak.”

“There’s a relentlessness and humanity to his training — physically, mentally, spiritually,” he said in the press release. “It truly takes a village with equally impassioned teammates, coaches, and family members. It actually makes his success that much more impressive.”

The “Tom vs. Time” release dates have not yet been announced, but all episodes will be available on the Facebook Watch page.

