Tom Brady calls his reported reaction to the Jimmy Garoppolo trade a ‘poor characterization’

Tom Brady Jimmy Garoppolo New England Patriots
Tom Brady runs through a drill ahead of Jimmy Garoppolo during Patriots minicamp. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
7:37 AM

Throughout his 18 years with the Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady says he has “never celebrated when a player was traded or cut.”

The five-time Super Bowl champion told WEEI’s Kirk and Callahan Tuesday morning that ESPN’s use of the word “liberated” to describe his feelings following the Jimmy Garoppolo trade was “a poor characterization” of how he felt at the time.

“That’s disappointing to hear that a writer would express that because it’s so far from what my beliefs are about my teammates,” Brady said on the local radio program. “I think I’m very empathetic toward other people’s experiences. I know those situations aren’t easy. I’ve never been traded or released, but I can imagine how that might feel.”

Advertisement

According to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, Brady was visibly juiced by the news that his former backup had been dealt to San Francisco. After the move had been announced, Wickersham reports Brady hugged owner Robert Kraft later that week, “in full view of teammates.”

“A few days later during practice, some players and staffers noticed that Brady seemed especially excited, hollering and cajoling,” Wickersham wrote. “Brady was once again the team’s present and future. His new backup, Brian Hoyer, was a longtime friend and not a threat. The owner was in Brady’s corner. ‘He won,’ a Patriots staffer says.”

Brady told WEEI that he “loved” working with Garoppolo and the duo “had a great time together” in New England. The 40-year-old said he wishes his ex-teammate nothing, adding that they’ve stayed in contact.

“I’ve kept in touch will all those guys,” he said, specifically mentioning Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett, and Matt Cassel. “All the quarterbacks that I’ve worked with, I’ve kept in touch will basically everybody.”

Brady said he doesn’t put too much thought into media reports about the team and is confident in his relationships with other players and the coaching staff. He told Westwood One’s Jim Gray earlier in the week that he finds it “very interesting” to read about himself in the press.

Advertisement

“People can write whatever they want to write,” he said. “It’s a free country. You can say what you want to say … I think you just have to take the good with the bad.”

“I try to do what I’ve always done for a long time — be a good teammate, work as hard as I can to help the team win— then somebody could write something that contradicts that and I think it’s up to everybody to believe whatever they want to believe.”

TOPICS: New England Patriots Tom Brady
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Matthew Slater in 2017.
New England Patriots
Slater responded to rumors of Belichick's possible departure January 9, 2018 | 8:36 AM
Bill Belichick Alex Guerrero Patriots
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick clarifies relationship with Alex Guerrero January 9, 2018 | 6:49 AM
2018 College Football Playoff Championship Alabama Georgia
College Sports
Alabama beats Georgia in OT for national title January 9, 2018 | 5:45 AM
Georgia Alabama
College Sports
Another sports disappointment for Atlanta, state of Georgia January 9, 2018 | 3:41 AM
Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Isaiah Thomas gets ejected for flagrant foul in Cavs loss January 9, 2018 | 12:01 AM
Steph Curry Steve Kerr Golden State Warriors
NBA
Steve Kerr: LaVar Ball is 'the Kardashian of the NBA' January 8, 2018 | 10:32 PM
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates in the finish area after winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, Sunday Jan. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)
Olympics
Mikaela Shiffrin is set to make Olympic golds dream a reality January 8, 2018 | 7:16 PM
Lexi Whitcomb
Local News
12-year-old hockey player returns to the ice 3 years after brain cancer January 8, 2018 | 4:22 PM
Carson Smith Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Smith, Wright agree to 1-year deals with Red Sox January 8, 2018 | 4:03 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo Tom Brady Josh McDaniels
New England Patriots
The one guy who could answer the Brady-Garoppolo question isn't talking January 8, 2018 | 3:36 PM
David Pastrnak Boston Bruins Brad Marchand
Boston Bruins
Bruins overcome injuries, inexperience to soar into break January 8, 2018 | 3:34 PM
Seth Wickersham
New England Patriots
ESPN’s Seth Wickersham stands by Patriots story January 8, 2018 | 1:25 PM
Bill Belichick New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick addressed rumors about his status with the Patriots January 8, 2018 | 12:11 PM
Kyrie Drederick Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving opened up about his father’s unwavering influence January 8, 2018 | 10:52 AM
Rob Gronkowski doing stand-up in his Showtime special.
New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski joked about Tom Brady during Showtime stand-up January 8, 2018 | 10:41 AM
Barcelona's new signing Brazilian Philippe Coutinho poses for the media, during his official presentation at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.
Soccer
Coutinho arrives thanking Barcelona for its patience January 8, 2018 | 9:38 AM
Seth Wickersham
New England Patriots
ESPN reporter responds to charge of network's bias against Patriots January 8, 2018 | 9:17 AM
Bill Belichick and Rex Ryan shake hands in 2016.
New England Patriots
Rex Ryan thinks Bill Belichick could leave Patriots after season ends January 8, 2018 | 9:00 AM
PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 07: Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins puts the game winning goal in overtime past Tukka Rask of the Boston Bruins at PPG PAINTS Arena on January 7, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Matt Kincaid/Getty Images)
Boston Bruins
5 things we learned from the Bruins' wild overtime loss January 8, 2018 | 7:12 AM
Mike Mularkey Tennessee Titans
NFL
Titans: 'We want more' January 8, 2018 | 3:59 AM
Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Malkin's overtime goal rallies Penguins to 6-5 win over Bruins January 7, 2018 | 10:57 PM
Buffalo Bills offensive guard Richie Incognito in 2016.
NFL
Richie Incognito allegedly used 'weak racists slurs' during game January 7, 2018 | 10:34 PM
NBA
LaVar Ball: Coach Luke Walton 'has no control' of the Lakers January 7, 2018 | 9:45 PM
New England Patriots
The Patriots are rested, recharged, and rankled January 7, 2018 | 9:03 PM
Drew Brees New Orleans Saints
NFL
Brees, defensive stand, help Saints survive Panthers, 31-26 January 7, 2018 | 8:23 PM
The Bills are going home after a loss at Jacksonville.
NFL
Jaguars beat Bills 10-3 in ugly, sometimes unwatchable game January 7, 2018 | 6:48 PM
Donald Trump
College Sports
ESPN: Trump interview during College Football Playoff title game unlikely January 7, 2018 | 6:32 PM
Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans
New England Patriots
A quick look at the Titans: the Patriots’ divisional round opponent January 7, 2018 | 5:47 PM
Bill Belichick New England Patriots
New England Patriots
How much money does Bill Belichick make per year? January 7, 2018 | 2:45 PM
Marcus Mariota Tennessee Titans
NFL
Marcus Mariota proved Gisele wrong with this wild play against the Chiefs January 7, 2018 | 12:22 PM