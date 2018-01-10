The last Patriots-Titans playoff game included a Trump cameo and record cold

"We're going to send them home early."

Tom Brady stops to talk with Donald Trump on the field prior to the Patriots-Titans playoff game in Jan. 2004.
Tom Brady stops to talk with Donald Trump on the field prior to the Patriots-Titans playoff game in Jan. 2004. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By
12:11 PM

Tom Brady’s relationship with Donald Trump has been heavily scrutinized ever since the then-presidential candidate’s “Make America Great Again” hat appeared in the Patriots’ quarterback’s locker in 2015.

Yet more than a decade before he entered politics, Trump’s presence on the Patriots’ pregame sideline was a mere footnote amid New England’s second Super Bowl run. Prior to the last Patriots-Titans playoff game on Jan. 10, 2004, Trump and Brady exchanged a few cordial words.

“We’re going to send them home early,” Brady can be heard saying to Trump.

And the Patriots ultimately did send the 12-4 Titans back to Tennessee, though the 17-14 scoreline was anything but a blowout.

Trump and the 68,435 other fans in attendance that day were subjected to a kickoff temperature of 4 degrees (and a wind chill of -10). It was the coldest Patriots game on record. Brady credited the fans for keeping the atmosphere as lively as ever despite the freezing conditions.

”It helps, it really does, to have everybody screaming in zero degrees,” said the Patriots quarterback.

Interestingly, then-offensive coordinator Charlie Weis later claimed to NFL Films that his job prospects with the Buffalo Bills were riding on the outcome:

Somebody close to the organization called me up and said, ‘Well Weis, here’s your situation: If you lose this game, there’s a good chance that you’re going to be in Buffalo and be the head coach. If you win the game, there’s a good chance that they’re moving on.’

Weis would stay in New England for another season, helping the Patriots to win a third Super Bowl before leaving for Notre Dame.

In the game itself, the Patriots jumped to an early lead thanks to a 41-yard touchdown pass from Brady to rookie Bethel Johnson.

Facing NFL co-MVP Steve McNair (who shared the award that season with Peyton Manning), Bill Belichick’s defense held firm. “Air McNair” was corralled for much of the game, getting sacked three times and throwing a costly interception that Brady and the Patriots’ offense eventually turned into a second quarter touchdown.

The end of the game proved dramatic, as the Titans drove downfield in a desperate effort to at least kick a field goal and possibly force overtime. On 4th and 12 at the New England 42-yard line, McNair was hurried into passing by a blitzing Rodney Harrison.

While Titans receiver Drew Bennett was in good position to make the catch for a first down (well inside field goal territory), he bobbled the ball and was hammered by Patriots defensive backs. The pass fell incomplete, and the Patriots emerged with a hard-fought win.

