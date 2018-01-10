Morning sports update: Giants’ Landon Collins doesn’t want Bill Belichick as his coach

"The way he runs his organization, I’ve been through that process. I don’t like it."

New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins runs after making an interception against the Broncos in Oct.
New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins runs after making an interception against the Broncos in Oct. –AP Photo/Joe Mahoney
The Patriots prepare to play agains the Titans on Saturday night, while the Celtics get themselves ready to face the 76ers in London on Thursday.

Here’s a look at a few other stories from around New England sports:

Giants safety Landon Collins doesn’t want Bill Belichick to leave for New York: Despite being indisputably one of the greatest head coaches of all time, Bill Belichick isn’t someone that Giants safety Landon Collins wants as the team’s replacement for the recently fired Ben McAdoo, according to Zach Braziller of the New York Post:

The way he runs his organization, I’ve been through that process. I don’t like it. It’s too strict. …. He’s a great winner, he’s a great coach. I don’t know if [his style] is what the organization really wants.

I talked to guys who played for [his] team. They love winning, but at the same time, they don’t want to be on the team.

Robert Kraft was reportedly not happy with the ESPN article: Following the release of the recent ESPN story in which Robert Kraft was portrayed as the person responsible for trading Jimmy Garoppolo, the Patriots’ owner is apparently not happy about it.

“I can’t explain why they reacted the way they did, but early on in this story, and Robert Kraft with me Friday night — he was extremely upset by this,” said Peter King on WEEI Tuesday. “Just extremely upset because he feels that, especially the part of the story about [Jimmy] Garoppolo and the inference he ordered the code red is absolutely unequivocally false.”

Celtics’ European scouting operation is basically a one-man job: The Celtics have been a busy team in Europe over the past few years, scouring the continent for talent. Impressively, this has been largely the work of one man. And for Benas Matkevicius, he was initially “flabbergasted by the whole situation.” (Boston Globe)

Mikaela Shiffrin sets record with fifth win in a row: U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin won her fifth World Cup race in a row on Tuesday with a victory in Austria, becoming the first female racer to start a calendar year with such a streak. In total, she now has 41 career wins. (ESPN)

Daily highlight: Russell Westbrook fed in a no-look pass to Paul George who promptly dunked it:

