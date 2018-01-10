How to watch, stream, and listen to the Patriots-Titans playoff game
The top-seeded Patriots host a Divisional Playoff game for the eighth straight year Saturday night, an NFL record. Their opponents, the Tennessee Titans, emerged from the Wild Card round with a 22-21 victory over the Chiefs. The Titans, in the playoffs for the first time since 2008, erased a 21-3 halftime deficit on Saturday in Kansas City.
The winner will face the Jacksonville Jaguars or Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3:05 p.m. in the AFC Championship Game. The Jaguars are on the road against the Steelers this Sunday at 1:05 p.m.
In the NFC, the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles meet Saturday at 4:35 p.m, while the New Orleans Saints travel to Minnesota on Sunday for a 4:40 p.m. kickoff against the Vikings.
Here’s how to tune into the Patriots-Titans game:
Basic info
Who: New England Patriots (13-3) vs. Tennessee Titans (10-7)
When: Saturday, Jan. 13 8:15 p.m. ET.
Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
Television
Network: CBS
Boston affiliate: WBZ-TV Channel 4
Play-by-play: Jim Nantz
Analyst: Tony Romo
Sideline reporters: Tracy Wolfson and Jay Feely
Streaming
Yahoo Sports app
CBS All Access (Free Trial)
Radio
Local: 98.5 The Sports Hub (List of affiliate stations)
Play-by-play: Bob Socci and Scott Zolak
National: Westwood One
Play-by-play: Kevin Kugler and Jason Taylor
Sirius: SIRI 82, XM 82