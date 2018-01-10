How to watch, stream, and listen to the Patriots-Titans playoff game

Gillette Stadium field crew foreman Joshua Bergeron, of Providence, R.I., applies paint to an NFL football AFC championship divisional round logo.
Gillette Stadium field crew foreman Joshua Bergeron applies paint to an AFC championship divisional round logo.
The top-seeded Patriots host a Divisional Playoff game for the eighth straight year Saturday night, an NFL record. Their opponents, the Tennessee Titans, emerged from the Wild Card round with a 22-21 victory over the Chiefs. The Titans, in the playoffs for the first time since 2008, erased a 21-3 halftime deficit on Saturday in Kansas City.

The winner will face the Jacksonville Jaguars or Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3:05 p.m. in the AFC Championship Game. The Jaguars are on the road against the Steelers this Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

In the NFC, the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles meet Saturday at 4:35 p.m, while the New Orleans Saints travel to Minnesota on Sunday for a 4:40 p.m. kickoff against the Vikings.

Here’s how to tune into the Patriots-Titans game:

Basic info

Who: New England Patriots (13-3) vs. Tennessee Titans (10-7)

When: Saturday, Jan. 13 8:15 p.m. ET.

Where: Gillette Stadium,  Foxborough, Mass.

Television

Network: CBS

Boston affiliate: WBZ-TV Channel 4

Play-by-play: Jim Nantz

Analyst: Tony Romo

Sideline reporters: Tracy Wolfson and Jay Feely

Streaming

Yahoo Sports app

CBS All Access (Free Trial)

Radio

Local: 98.5 The Sports Hub (List of affiliate stations)

Play-by-play: Bob Socci and Scott Zolak

National: Westwood One

Play-by-play: Kevin Kugler and Jason Taylor

Sirius: SIRI 82, XM 82

