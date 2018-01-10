How to watch, stream, and listen to the Patriots-Titans playoff game

The top-seeded Patriots host a Divisional Playoff game for the eighth straight year Saturday night, an NFL record. Their opponents, the Tennessee Titans, emerged from the Wild Card round with a 22-21 victory over the Chiefs. The Titans, in the playoffs for the first time since 2008, erased a 21-3 halftime deficit on Saturday in Kansas City.

The winner will face the Jacksonville Jaguars or Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3:05 p.m. in the AFC Championship Game. The Jaguars are on the road against the Steelers this Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

In the NFC, the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles meet Saturday at 4:35 p.m, while the New Orleans Saints travel to Minnesota on Sunday for a 4:40 p.m. kickoff against the Vikings.

Advertisement

Here’s how to tune into the Patriots-Titans game:

Basic info

Who: New England Patriots (13-3) vs. Tennessee Titans (10-7)

When: Saturday, Jan. 13 8:15 p.m. ET.

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

Television

Network: CBS

Boston affiliate: WBZ-TV Channel 4

Play-by-play: Jim Nantz

Analyst: Tony Romo

Sideline reporters: Tracy Wolfson and Jay Feely

Streaming

Yahoo Sports app

CBS All Access (Free Trial)

Radio

Local: 98.5 The Sports Hub (List of affiliate stations)

Play-by-play: Bob Socci and Scott Zolak

National: Westwood One

Play-by-play: Kevin Kugler and Jason Taylor

Sirius: SIRI 82, XM 82