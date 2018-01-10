Titans safety says he aims to make Tom Brady ‘look like Blake Bortles’

The Patriots’ divisional round matchup with the Titans got a strong injection of pregame hype on Tuesday, courtesy of All-Pro safety Kevin Byard.

The 24-year-old Tennessee defensive back launched an early salvo at the Patriots when he described his intentions in regards to Tom Brady.

“It’s a playoff game, so it’s not like it’s the preseason where I can go out there, ‘Oh, it’s Brady,’ and I’m chillin’,” Byard said. “This is a playoff game. So I don’t really care if it was Joe Montana. You know what I’m saying? I’m trying to go out there and win the game. I want to make him look like Blake Bortles if I can and try to catch a couple picks.”

Byard intercepted Bortles twice in the fourth quarter of the regular season finale as the Titans clinched a playoff spot. Tennessee rallied to secure an unlikely 22-21 win against the Chiefs in the wildcard round on Saturday, setting up a matchup in Gillette Stadium against the Patriots on Jan. 13.

In his career, Brady is 5-1 against the Titans with 12 touchdowns and one interception.