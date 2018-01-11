Morning sports update: Steelers safety guarantees win over Patriots in possible AFC Championship matchup

"We can play them in hell, we can play them in Haiti, we can play them in New England."

Rob Gronkowski is tackled by Steelers safety Mike Mitchell.
Rob Gronkowski is tackled by Steelers safety Mike Mitchell. –Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
The Patriots prepare for a Saturday playoff clash with the Titans while the Celtics are set to tip off in London against the 76ers on Thursday afternoon.

Here’s a look at a few stories from around New England sports:

Mike Mitchell says Steelers are “gonna win” if New England is AFC Championship opponent: Despite the fact that the matchup of the AFC Championship is yet to be determined, Steelers safety Mike Mitchell is sure that not only will Pittsburgh and New England meet, but that the result will fall in his favor. In a Sports Illustrated article about how the Steelers are grappling with Ryan Shazier’s injury, Mitchell made a prediction.

“We’re going to play [the Patriots] again. We can play them in hell, we can play them in Haiti, we can play them in New England. . . .  We’re gonna win.” (Sports Illustrated)

5 things we learned about Jaylen Brown from his eye-opening interview with ‘The Guardian’: Celtic forward Jaylen Brown gave an expansive interview with Guardian reporter Donald McRae earlier this week as the team is in London for an international matchup with the 76ers. The article covered an array of topics.

Brown not only talked Colin Kaepernick and Donald Trump, but also the current Celtics team’s chances of an NBA title this season and what he misses from college. (Boston.com)

‘All signs pointing’ to Giants hiring Matt Patricia as head coach, report says: It appears the Patriots could lose defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to the New York Giants. Leading the Patriots’ defense since 2012, Patricia may finally get his chance to be a head coach.

And Patricia might not be the only former Patriot to get a chance at a top job. (Boston Globe)

Andrew Benintendi’s agent is fired amid allegations of filming clients taking showers: Jason Wood, the agent for more than 50 clients including Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi, was fired by Career Sports Entertainment Talent Agency for allegedly placing hidden cameras in showers. (Boston Globe)

Daily highlight: 20-year-old Finnish rookie Lauri Markkanen dunked on Enes Kanter as the Bulls beat the Knicks in double overtime:

