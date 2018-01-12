What the Titans are saying about their playoff matchup against the Patriots

"You know what? I don’t care who they are, or what they think, and I never will."

FILE -- In this Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, file photo, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) congratulates quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) after Mariota scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Kansas City, Mo. Lewan said Mariota has made big plays two weeks in a row to fire up the Titans, including a stiff-arm while running to a big first down to clinch Tennessee's playoff berth in the regular-season finale. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan congratulates quarterback Marcus Mariota after Mariota scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. –The Associated Press
By
8:51 AM

The Patriots face the Titans on Saturday with a trip to the AFC championship game on the line. Tom Brady is 6-1 against Tennessee as a starter, including a 2003 victory at the same stage of the playoffs. Kevin Byard and the Titans defense will need to slow him down to keep their season alive.

Here’s what the Titans had to say about the matchup:

Head coach Mike Mularkey

On Rob Gronkowski:

He is just another one that you have to be aware of where he’s at. He’s tough to cover. Everybody tries to stop these guys, and it’s a chore to try and do that. He is a little more involved in the run game – this is a guy that can block the point like a point of attack tight and then beat you down the middle just as easy. So he is a dual threat, and a tough guy to cover.

On his team’s status as underdogs:

You know what? I don’t care who they are, or what they think, and I never will. And that won’t matter. It didn’t matter last week.

Safety Kevin Byard

On Tom Brady:

It’s a playoff game, so it’s not like it’s the preseason where I can go out there, ‘Oh, it’s Brady,’ and I’m chillin. This is a playoff game. So I don’t really care if it was Joe Montana. You know what I’m saying? I’m trying to go out there and win the game. I want to make him look like Blake Bortles if I can and try to catch a couple picks.

On Rob Gronkowski:

I think Kelce is a little more finesse than Gronk. Gronk, just watching him on film, he is definitely physical. He likes to mix it up in the run game as well. But he is definitely physical.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota

On the Patriots:

They’re the champs. They’re one of the teams you have to beat if you want to become the champs.

On the Pats defense:

Their red-zone defense is probably one of the tops in the NFL. They find a way to make you kick field goals. They do a lot of different things, whether it’s their fronts, whether it’s their schemes and their coverages. We’ve got our work cut out for us. We’ve got to be good in the red zone, we’ve got to convert third downs, that doesn’t change for us. If we’re able to do that, I think we can be successful.

On playing in the playoffs:

This is what I’ve worked hard for, it’s to get into these situations, to get in these kinds of games. To see where it’s come, to be a part of it, I think is very gratifying. Obviously, it’s not the end of the road, but this is what you want to do and this is who we want to be consistently.

Offensive lineman Taylor Lewan

On people doubting the Titans chances Saturday:

With social media nowadays, you don’t really have an option but to see what people say. So as much as I don’t pay attention to it, it is in my face. … I know people are counting us out. But I think this is the kind of team people make movies about.… People are going to put odds on us, but I don’t give two &%!$ one way or other. My focus is to be the best left tackle I can be and if I do my job and 10 other guys do their job, then there won’t be a line to worry about.

On reports of a rift in the Patriots camp:

I feel like the Patriots for so long have been so great with the owner, the coaching staff, the quarterback, everybody’s gotten along so well I’m going to sit here and say this is media BS. This is people watching the perfect storm of individuals together on this dynasty, and people want to throw a wrench in it. I’m not biting that there’s actually some turmoil going on over there. Who knows? I might be totally wrong. I might be 100 percent right. I don’t think there’s as much going on there as people say there is.

Linebacker Derrick Morgan

On oddsmakers setting the Titans’ Super Bowl line as low as 80-1:

Did you say 80? How many teams are left in the playoffs? And we’re 80-1?

Advertisement
TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Saturday’s Patriots-Titans game January 12, 2018 | 9:19 AM
Randy Moss taunts Steelers safety Anthony Smith during a Dec. 2007 Patriots win.
New England Patriots
How the Patriots have historically responded to trash talk January 12, 2018 | 9:12 AM
Tennis
Billie Jean King backs calls to rename Margaret Court Arena January 12, 2018 | 3:44 AM
NBA
Scheduling issues hamper NBA's European expansion plans January 11, 2018 | 7:26 PM
Kyrie Irving NBA London Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Celtics overcome 22-point deficit to beat 76ers in London January 11, 2018 | 5:48 PM
NFL divisional logo New England Patriots
Media
Chad Finn: NFL ratings are down but it’s still king January 11, 2018 | 5:30 PM
Draft Kings founders
Business
DraftKings hiring about 300 new workers and opening new HQ January 11, 2018 | 5:22 PM
Danny Amendola Tom Brady
New England Patriots
Danny Amendola on Tom Brady: 'We all want to win for him' January 11, 2018 | 5:10 PM
Aaron Hernandez
Aaron Hernandez
Author James Patterson to tell Aaron Hernandez story in TV special January 11, 2018 | 4:48 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
What you need to know before Saturday's Patriots-Titans game January 11, 2018 | 4:37 PM
Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans
New England Patriots
Titans' Henry looks to build on postseason debut vs Patriots January 11, 2018 | 4:01 PM
Hamar,Norway 16/Feb 1994-Tonya Harding is passed by Nancy Kerrigan during their first practice session.
Movies
Here's what Nancy Kerrigan said about 'I, Tonya' January 11, 2018 | 3:23 PM
Boston Celtics
After flying across the ocean, does Kyrie Irving still think the Earth is flat? January 11, 2018 | 2:34 PM
J.D. Martinez Arizona Diamondbacks
Boston Red Sox
How Jay Bruce’s contract could affect the Red Sox pursuit of J.D. Martinez January 11, 2018 | 2:20 PM
James Harrison New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Patriots present and accounted for at Thursday’s practice January 11, 2018 | 12:43 PM
Boston Marathon
Six previous champs among elite field for 2018 Boston Marathon January 11, 2018 | 11:43 AM
Robert Kraft Bill Belichick
New England Patriots
What Patriots reporters are saying following ESPN's report on the team's internal conflict January 11, 2018 | 11:42 AM
Rob Gronkowski is tackled by Steelers safety Mike Mitchell.
New England Patriots
Steelers safety guarantees win over Patriots in possible AFC Championship matchup January 11, 2018 | 8:38 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline during a Dec. 31, 2017 game against the Jets.
New England Patriots
There are no more absolutes for Bill Belichick and the Patriots January 11, 2018 | 7:04 AM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Why Jaylen Brown was once considered to be possibly 'too smart' for the NBA January 11, 2018 | 6:50 AM
New England Patriots
Dick LeBeau, Bill Belichick meet in rare playoff battle January 10, 2018 | 8:20 PM
The New York Yankees logo.
MLB
Yankees announce details of extended netting at stadium January 10, 2018 | 8:11 PM
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, left, signals during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers.
New England Patriots
Duron Harmon explains Marcus Mariota's unique skill January 10, 2018 | 6:41 PM
Maggie Nichols, of the United States, competes on the balance beam during the 2016 AT&T American Cup gymnastics competition, Saturday, March 5, 2016, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Sports News
Maggie Nichols says she was first to report Dr. Larry Nassar to USA Gymnastics January 10, 2018 | 6:34 PM
DeMarco Murray Tennessee Titans
New England Patriots
DeMarco Murray will not play against Patriots January 10, 2018 | 5:42 PM
Houston, TX - 10/05/2017 - (9tth inning) Boston Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi, Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers and teammates head for the locker room after falling to the Astros. The Houston Astros host the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 06Red Sox-Astros, LOID: 8.3.3942722192.
MLB
Andrew Benintendi's agent fired by agency after allegedly filming clients in shower January 10, 2018 | 5:20 PM
Brad Marchand Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Brad Marchand named to 2018 NHL All-Star team January 10, 2018 | 4:15 PM
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving says playing at the O2 Arena checks an item off his bucket list January 10, 2018 | 3:41 PM
Ryan Shazier
NFL
Injured Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier attends practice January 10, 2018 | 2:46 PM
Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Gordon Hayward’s rehab is on schedule, not ahead of it January 10, 2018 | 1:56 PM