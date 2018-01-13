Chris Hogan hit a Titans linebacker with a powerful block to help spring Dion Lewis

Chris Hogan showed his versatility in helping the Patriots’ offense during the second quarter against the Titans in Saturday’s playoff game.

As running back Dion Lewis sprinted upfield, Hogan pounced on Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard. Hogan’s block aided Lewis’ progress on a drive that culminated with a touchdown.

Chris Hogan delivers a huge shot on Wesley Woodyard pic.twitter.com/uene9EXJMg — TheRenderNFL (@TheRenderNFL) January 14, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers fans were not happy that Hogan wasn’t penalized, as they asserted the play resembled a block dolled out by Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster during the regular season. The NFL handed Smith-Schuster a one-game suspension, though Hogan wasn’t penalized:

Here is the Hogan block zoomed and slowed #Patriots pic.twitter.com/4lcXyvEkQ3 — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 14, 2018

Hogan later added a touchdown catch to his stat line, making it 21-7 in the second quarter: