Patriots’ James White picked up where he left off in the Super Bowl

James White scores against the Titans.
James White scores against the Titans. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
January 13, 2018

For his playoff encore, James White just wanted to give Patriots fans more of the same. After scoring a trio of clutch touchdowns in Super Bowl LI, the New England running back scored two more in the first half of the divisional round matchup with the Titans on Saturday night. Once again, it was in a comeback effort.

With the Patriots trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, White took a Tom Brady shovel pass around the edge for a tying score:

The touchdown capped a 73-yard drive that immediately answered the Titans’ preceding 95-yard scoring drive.

On the Patriots’ next possession, White was given the ball in a no-huddle situation, scrambling six yards for his second touchdown of the game:

It spanned a playoff sequence stretching back into Super Bowl LI where White had now scored five of the team’s last six touchdowns:

