Patriots-Titans viewers may have spotted a special message during the CBS broadcast

In the final minutes of the first half of their divisional playoff game, the Patriots had a third-and-goal opportunity from the Titans’ four-yard line.

But with the way wide receiver Danny Amendola was positioned at the line of scrimmage, fans watching at home may have seen a different type of down.

Look closely.

🐐 pic.twitter.com/c5NU3Vpv81 — bee (@ibee32) January 14, 2018

Whether it was third and goal or “third and goat,” New England capitalized on their field position. Tom Brady hit Chris Hogan for a two-yard touchdown, extending the Patriots’ lead to 21-7.