Rex Burkhead, Mike Gillislee reportedly out for Patriots-Titans game

Rex Burkhead New England Patriots
Rex Burkhead celebrates with Tom Brady after rushing for a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers. –Joe Sargent/Getty Images
By
10:40 AM

The Patriots will reportedly be shorthanded at running back for their divisional-round playoff matchup against the Tennessee Titans Saturday night.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, neither Rex Burkhead nor Mike Gillislee is expected to play. Both players were initially listed as questionable with knee injuries. Fellow running back James White was also listed as questionable for the game, but Schefter reports he is expected to play.

Burkhead is arguably the larger loss. The 5-foot-10 back has been a consistent dual threat in 10 games for the Patriots’ offense this season. Burkhead not only rushed for 264 yards and five touchdowns, but he also recorded 254 receiving yards and caught three touchdowns. The 27-year-old missed New England’s final two regular-season contests because of a left knee injury.

Gillislee also sat out the team’s regular-season finale against the Jets with a knee injury. He’s appeared in nine games and rushed for 383 yards. Prior to Week 16 against the Bills, Gillislee was sidelined for six straight games — five as a healthy scratch and one due to illness.

Along with White, the Patriots will have Dion Lewis and Brandon Bolden available in the backfield against the Titans.

