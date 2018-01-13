Rob Gronkowski steers people away from latest social media eating challenge

Are Tide pods good for eating?

“No, no, no, no, no, no,” says Rob Gronkowski.

In an effort to combat one of the newest crazes to hit the internet, the Patriots tight end is advising individuals against the consumption of laundry detergent. Teens have been filming themselves attempting to eat Tide’s miniature packets of detergent, despite the severe health risks behind ingesting the pod’s ingredients.

Gronk is not a fan.

“What the heck is going on people,” he said in a short public service announcement shared Friday evening. “Use Tide pods for washing. Not eating.”

What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else. Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our friend @robgronkowski to help explain. pic.twitter.com/0JnFdhnsWZ — Tide (@tide) January 12, 2018