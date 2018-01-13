Tony Romo was not impressed with a doomed Titans 4th-down play call

Tony Romo was not shy in expressing his displeasure with a Titans play-calling decision in the first half of the divisional playoff matchup with the Patriots on Saturday night.

On 4th and 1 just inside Patriots’ territory – and facing a 21-7 deficit, the Titans elected to go for it. Moving a man in motion to the left, Tennessee tried to go in that direction with thundering running back Derrick Henry. The Patriots were ready, and stacked up Henry for a five-yard loss (and a turnover on downs).

Romo, calling the game for CBS, was overtly baffled by the decision: