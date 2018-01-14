James Harrison says he won’t be watching Sunday’s Steelers-Jaguars game

After advancing to their seventh straight AFC Championship, the Patriots will know their next opponent following Sunday afternoon’s Jaguars-Steelers game. But newly acquired James Harrison says he won’t find out until Monday.

When reporters asked the linebacker whom he would be rooting for, Harrison inquired, “Who’s playing?” — as if he didn’t know his former team would be fighting for a conference-title rematch against New England.

Upon learning the matchup was, in fact, between Pittsburgh and Jacksonville, Harrison insisted he wouldn’t be watching and said he instead plans to “bump Sunday up to leg day.”

“I ain’t worried about what they’re doing,” he explained. “I’m doing legs tomorrow.”

While the 39-year-old could conceivably fit his workout in before or after the 1:05 p.m. kick-off time, it still seems unlikely he would turn on the game regardless of his fitness schedule.

“I don’t even watch sports,” Harrison told reporters in the locker room. “I’m a cartoon guy. Ask me something about Cartoon Network, Adult Swim … Family Guy, American Dad, stuff like that.”

“I’m not a sports fan,” he continued. “If my kid’s not playing it, I don’t watch it. If it’s not film study, I don’t watch it. I’m not really into it … It’s my job. I want to get away from my job. You know?”

Harrison said his intentions to skip the game have nothing to do with his relationship with the Steelers.

“Those guys over there know I don’t watch football,” he said. “I haven’t watched football — I play it because I can do it. I’m decent at it. It’s a job.”

New England will host the AFC Championship, Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3:05 p.m.