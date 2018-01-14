Jimmy Garoppolo is still cashing in on the Patriots’ successes

Jimmy Garoppolo has the best of both worlds.

Despite missing the playoffs with the 49ers this season, Garoppolo will still be getting paid for the postseason performance of his former team. According to CBS Sports, the 26-year-old will receive $51,000 for the Patriots’ divisional-round win over the Titans because he was on the team’s active roster for at least eight games and is now on an NFC team.

Garoppolo was dealt to the then-winless 49ers at the trade deadline in late October. After three seasons as a backup in New England, he took over as San Francisco’s starting quarterback and finished the season undefeated. In his five victories, Garoppolo led two final-second, game-winning drives and threw for 1,560 yards and seven touchdowns.

While his efforts to turn the 49ers’ season around certainly haven’t gone unnoticed, Garoppolo may consider swapping allegiances for the upcoming few weeks. If the Patriots advance to Super Bowl LII, Garoppolo will take home $56,000. And if they defend their title? He will earn another $56,000.

The same potential $163,000 payout holds true for 49ers defensive end Cassius Marsh, who was released by the Patriots in November.