Julian Edelman also saw Rob Gronkowski’s enveloping sideline hug of Danny Amendola

Just like everyone else watching the Patriots’ playoff win over the Titans on Saturday, Julian Edelman spotted a celebratory sideline moment.

As time was winding down in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ 35-14 divisional round win, CBS cameras spotted Rob Gronkowski’s jacket hug of the much smaller Danny Amendola. Given Gronkowski’s size, his jacket completely enveloped Amendola:

Edelman, watching the game from afar as he continues to recover from his ACL tear, couldn’t resist tweeting about his friends:

Shhhhh… it’s all gunna be alright https://t.co/AZwvZ28UfO — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 14, 2018