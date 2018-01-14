Julian Edelman also saw Rob Gronkowski’s enveloping sideline hug of Danny Amendola
Just like everyone else watching the Patriots’ playoff win over the Titans on Saturday, Julian Edelman spotted a celebratory sideline moment.
As time was winding down in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ 35-14 divisional round win, CBS cameras spotted Rob Gronkowski’s jacket hug of the much smaller Danny Amendola. Given Gronkowski’s size, his jacket completely enveloped Amendola:
The Gronk-Amendola disappearing act: pic.twitter.com/zMDMPUUguj
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 14, 2018
Edelman, watching the game from afar as he continues to recover from his ACL tear, couldn’t resist tweeting about his friends:
Shhhhh… it’s all gunna be alright https://t.co/AZwvZ28UfO
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 14, 2018