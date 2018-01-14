Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell tweeted about ’round 2′ following Patriots’ win

While the AFC Championship matchup isn’t even known yet, Le’Veon Bell is already looking ahead to a complete set of rematch opportunities.

The 25-year-old running back wasted no time after the Patriots defeated the Titans 35-14 on Saturday night, tweeting out his thoughts on the possibility of back-to-back revenge games:

I love round 2’s…we’ll have two round 2’s in back to back weeks… — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) January 14, 2018

The Steelers face the Jaguars in their own AFC divisional game on Sunday, with the winner heading to Gillette Stadium to take on the Patriots next weekend. Pittsburgh lost to both Jacksonville and New England during the regular season. Bell, referencing “two round 2s,” is not the first Steeler to allude to a rematch with Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Pittsburgh safety Mike Mitchell guaranteed a win over New England if the two teams face each other in the playoffs.

Bell was injured in the first quarter of last year’s AFC Championship against the Patriots.