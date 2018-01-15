Jalen Ramsey to fans: Jaguars are going to win the Super Bowl

Jalen Ramsey Jacksonville Jaguars
Jalen Ramsey reacts towards Ben Roethlisberger after a fumble return for a touchdown during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field. –Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By
8:39 AM

Perhaps Jalen Ramsey now understands where the Steelers’ unabashed pregame confidence was coming from.

Hours after saying he was “kinda surprised” Pittsburgh players were already looking toward the AFC Championship, the Jaguars cornerback appeared to issue a two-game guarantee of his own.

“I ain’t got too much to say, but y’all make sure y’all bring out that same energy next week and the week after,” he told the Jacksonville crowd during a postgame rally at EverBank Field. “We’re going to the Super Bowl, and we’re going to win that bitch.”

The 23-year-old apologized for his word choice later that evening, chalking it up to “hype and talking.” He did not, however, comment on his bold prediction.

The Jaguars upset the Steelers, 45-42, Sunday in Pittsburgh to earn their first conference championship berth since 1999. New England will host Jacksonville at Gillette Stadium next Sunday and opens as a 9-point favorite.

